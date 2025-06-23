Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, to tackle the issue of insecurity in Nigeria

Primate Ayodele warned that bandits and terrorists were bent on making the present government unbearable

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the cleric claimed that there are people behind the insecurity, and if it is not dealt with immediately, a more unpalatable situation will come

Yelwata, Benue state - Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, June 22, urged Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser, to stop the rising violent attacks in some parts of the country, especially the north-east and north-central geopolitical zones.

Legit.ng reports that since April, many have been killed in some communities in Plateau and Benue states.

Benue has also recorded violent attacks as over 100 people were killed in Yelwata village in Benue earlier in June.

In a message titled 'Prophetic Lamentation to Nuhu Ribadu', Primate Ayodele said time and again, he reached out to the NSA "with details, with insight, with visions from beyond, to protect this nation you are sworn to defend, yet the blood of the innocent continues to stain our soil."

According to Primate Ayodele, the assailants in Benue state are not just attacking villages but are "tearing at the very fabric" of President Bola Tinubu's government.

He said the attacks are humiliating authorities, making a mockery of Nigeria's sovereignty, and sowing fear across the land.

Ayodele's words:

“Nuhu Ribadu, the NSA, you are not listening to me now. Nigeria is on fire.

“If you don’t listen to me, you will lose your job, because problems will be created.”

He added:

“Insecurity, tackling...it is the work of Nuhu, not the work of the president. It is Nuhu that I am addressing, because I have what you don’t have, and I know what you don’t know. I am speaking based on what God sent me.”

Primate Ayodele's video can be watched below:

'Benue challenge complex' - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele, in a statement, stated that the problem in Benue goes beyond Governor Hyacinth Alia's power, while admonishing administrators to always respect God in everything they do in order to get things done rightly.

He said, as quoted by The Nigerian Tribune:

“The problem in Benue goes beyond the governor’s power, and that’s why I sent a letter to him and Nuhu Ribadu. I even called a general to reach out to Ribadu regarding the vision I saw about the Benue attack, but the NSA ignored it.

"Our governors and administrators need to begin to respect God and listen to his warnings in order to get things done rightly."

