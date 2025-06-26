Speculation of a rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima has been noted

Ahead of the 2027 election, some APC chieftains claimed that President Tinubu may dump Shettima in favour of any other northern politician

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three reasons President Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - A political storm is brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid growing speculations over the fate of Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima in the 2027 presidential race.

The rumour that President Bola Tinubu may consider replacing Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election reached a boiling point mid-June.

APC sources say Tinubu's vice-presidential (VP) candidate pick is under review.

VP Shettima's fate in 2027 election

In this report, Legit.ng looks at some of the reasons that may compel President Tinubu to drop Shettima.

1) Tinubu and faith-related challenge

Some northern stakeholders have urged President Tinubu, a Muslim, to consider picking a Christian as his running mate in 2027.

The stakeholders argue that President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will record a landslide victory with a Christian from any of the northern states, instead of a fellow Muslim.

In the build-up to the 2023 election, an avalanche of backlash greeted Tinubu's disposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, pitting him against a considerable number of Nigerians, aggrieved party supporters, and religious bodies.

2) Northcentral power bloc eyes VP's seat

Some stakeholders in the north-central have, for almost a year, been asking Tinubu to pick his deputy from the region in 2027 if he wants their support.

Legit.ng recalls that recently, the North Central Renaissance Movement, led by its chairman, Professor Nghargbu K’tso, threatened to withdraw support for President Tinubu if he fails to present a vice-presidential candidate from their geopolitical zone.

The delegation held a closed-door meeting with former national security adviser, General Aliyu Gusau; ex-federal lawmaker, Senator John Danboyi; the Onah of Abaji, His Royal Highness Alhaji Musa Baba Yunusa; and others, who claim 65 years of marginalisation.

For the north central, particularly the Christian-dominated states, which are facing an existential threat from terrorists, the stakes could not be higher. It is understandable why they desperately seek at least a 'leg' in the Villa, but having the number two seat does not automatically guarantee their survival, though their 2023 “investment” gives them a bold claim to Shettima’s seat, which they are now asking for.

APC sources say incumbent VP Shettima may be substituted for the 2027 election.



3) Alleged drop in Shettima's influence

Some reports claimed that Shettima's influence is waning, and this could set the stage for a potential electoral victory for the opposition in the 2027 election.

A certain proportion of political observers have posited that two years into Tinubu's tenure, APC members are witnessing how Shettima's effect, if existent, is quickly deteriorating.

Ahmed shuts down Shettima's replacement rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ismaeel Ahmed, a former member of the APC Board of Trustees (BoT), calmed nerves amid growing rumours of internal friction within the ruling party.

Ahmed described the claims that President Tinubu is weighing his options as “malicious rumours”, insisting that there was no substance to the reports suggesting discontent between the two top leaders.

