Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, shared a heartwarming home video of the Afrobeats star dancing and playing with their kids

Jada P described the clip as her "entire world in one video," crediting God for the blessing captured on camera

The viral video divided fans, with some questioning Wizkid's behaviour and others celebrating his hands-on approach to fatherhood

A short home video of Wizkid letting loose with his children has set Nigerian social media ablaze, sparking a heated debate about fatherhood, age, and what it means to be a present parent.

Jada P, the Afrobeats superstar's baby mama and manager, posted the clip on X on July 8, 2026.

Wizkid enjoys a fun day with his children in a rare family clip as fans praise the singer's bond with his kids online. Photo: wizkidayo/jada3_p

Source: Instagram

In the video, Wizkid shows up in a white tank top, dancing and horsing around while his young children, dressed in matching green outfits, laugh, mimic moves, and point excitedly at the camera.

The energy is pure and unfiltered; a rare window into the family life of one of Nigeria's biggest music stars.

Sharing the clip on social media, Jada P kept her caption simple but deeply felt.

She wrote:

"My whole entire world in one video! - God really blessed me man #LoveThem"

Watch Wizkid dancing and playing with his kids in the viral clip below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada P, spending playful time with her children has gone viral.

In the clip, her son AJ gave her an unexpected warning while she enjoyed moments with Zion Balogun, AJ, and baby Morayo, sparking reactions online.

The wholesome family interaction quickly caught fans’ attention and added to the buzz around Wizkid’s household.

Fans celebrate Wizkid's family moment

Many fans found the video refreshing and called out those they felt were missing the point entirely.

@StarrgirlBC fired back:

"A man plays with his children and people who were not raised with love or weren't fortunate enough to experience love at home are in the comments section wailing. Omor some people are outrightly sadists.. Olodo uprising"

@dudy_dc kept it philosophical:

"There's nothing as blessed as being with your family living happily … any other thing asides from this na just noise 🙏"

@bigzilla476 cheered the star on:

"Baba Nla style too much 💯 Pepper dem enemies 😄"

@Victorbaddext91 made a direct appeal to Jada:

"Please Jada once in awhile be posting this part of Bigwiz 🙏😂"

@oluwajueda48437 concluded:

"The absolute definition of pure wealth. Protect them at all costs! May God continue to bless your beautiful home."

@JohnApril44 said:

"First time I’m seeing Wizkid like this Your loved ones really brings out a part of you that you never knew existed."

Wizkid shares a playful moment with his children; the video sparks reactions. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid playfully hints at new career

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy Award-winning singer Wizkid jokingly revealed a new business career he wants to pursue.

The music star was chatting with friends in a recording studio when he confidently announced his plan to become their manager.

Wizkid noted that his business acumen guarantees financial success for anyone he decides to manage in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng