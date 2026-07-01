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Full List: Senatorial Candidates Dumped By APC After They Won Primaries
Politics

Full List: Senatorial Candidates Dumped By APC After They Won Primaries

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The APC has officially submitted the list of its senatorial candidates for the 2027 general election to INEC after reports from the party's election appeal committee
  • In the report of the committee, powerful party chieftains, including the former governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam and the son of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti
  • A compilation of the list shows that senatorial candidates who emerged winners during the APC senatorial primaries, were dropped by the part's leadership

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The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s National Working Committee (NWC) has dropped five senatorial candidates from the final list of candidates of the ruling party, which was forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Among the candidates who were replaced was an influential former governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam. The candidates were declared winners in the APC primaries, which were held in May.

The APC has released the final list of its senatorial candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections and dropped seven who won at the party's primaries.
APC releases list of senatorial candidates for the 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that in a letter written to the electoral body by INEC, which was signed by both Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, the party's national chairman and national secretary, the APC attributed the development to the report submitted by the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

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Below is the list of candidates who have been replaced:

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Gabriel Suswam

The former governor of Benue was dropped by the party following the report of the appeal committee and was replaced by Emmanuel Memga Udende, who defeated Suswam, who had contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

In February 2026, Suswam dumped the PDP for the APC in his bid to secure the party's senatorial ticket and sack Udende. Unfortunately, the appeal committee reinstated Udende, and his name has been submitted to INEC as the APC candidate for the Benue North East senatorial district election.

Taiwo Fasoranti

The former secretary to the Ondo state government and son of the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was earlier declared the winner of the APC primary for the Ondo Central Senatorial District election.

However, the APC appeal committee has upturned his election as the party submitted the name of Adeniyi Adegbonmire, the current senator of the party, for the seat.

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Aro Samuel Bamidele

The former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Yagba Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2011, was declared the winner of the APC senatorial primary for Kogi West.

Unfortunately, the announcement was withdrawn as the APC candidate in its final list, and the ticket was handed over to Senator Sunday Karimi, who is the current holder of the ticket seeking re-election.

The APC has dropped the names of seven APC senatorial candidates who won at the party primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.
APC drops seven senatorial candidates who won at primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

Other APC senatorial candidates

Below is the list of other candidates who have been replaced by the APC primary election petition committee and their replacements:

S/N

Replaced candidate

New candidate

Senatorial district

State

1

Edinburgh Uchenna Erondu

Prince Paul Ikonne

Abia South

Abia

2

Benjamin T. Aber

Titus Tartenger Zam

Benue North West

Benue

3

Mohammed Kabir Bello

Shuaibu Isa Lau

Taraba North

Taraba

4

Gbenga Elegbeleye

Olajide Ipinsagba

Ondo North

Ondo

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCArewaNigerian SenateNigerian PresidencyNational Assembly
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