The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will be presented with the certificate of return by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the party's flag, as its 2027 presidential candidate.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said the president will receive the certificate and flag of the party on Sunday, May 24.

President Bola Tinubu to receive certificate of return from APC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the presidency, in a statement on Saturday, May 23, the presidential primary elections committee will present the flag and certificate to President Tinubu at the International Conference Centre in Abuja following the nationwide collation of the primary election results.

The event will be attended by the APC governors, the party's national executive committee members, members of the National Working Committee, National Assembly members and party stalwarts, will be attending the event.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng