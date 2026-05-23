Breaking: Presidency Discloses Tinubu's Next Move Amid APC Primaries
The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will be presented with the certificate of return by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the party's flag, as its 2027 presidential candidate.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said the president will receive the certificate and flag of the party on Sunday, May 24.
According to the presidency, in a statement on Saturday, May 23, the presidential primary elections committee will present the flag and certificate to President Tinubu at the International Conference Centre in Abuja following the nationwide collation of the primary election results.
The event will be attended by the APC governors, the party's national executive committee members, members of the National Working Committee, National Assembly members and party stalwarts, will be attending the event.
See the full statement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng