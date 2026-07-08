Nigerian makeup artist relocated from Nigeria to China in 2026, documenting her journey on TikTok

The lady narrated her 20-hour layover at an airport with no bed, surviving on snacks before an additional 10-hour flight to China

Her brother met her at the airport in China with a bouquet of flowers in an emotional reunion she shared in the viral video

Augusta Wilfred, a Nigerian makeup artist with over a decade of experience, moved from Nigeria to China on 22 May 2026, capturing the raw, exhausting, and ultimately emotional journey in a TikTok video that has resonated widely online.

Augusta, known on TikTok as @augustawilfredd, documented everything from lugging stacked luggage out of her home to the moment she stepped into a new life abroad.

A Nigerian lady shares her relocation journey to China. Photo credit: @augustawilfredd/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Beyond her makeup career, she had also run small businesses selling false eyelashes and thrifted clothing before deciding to seek bigger opportunities outside Nigeria.

Lady shares ordeal relocating to China

The journey was far from smooth. A transit stop in Istanbul turned into a 20-hour layover with no bed, no rest, and nothing but airport food, specifically a burger and chips, to keep her going.

Augusta described the experience as one that had her "questioning all my life choices," though she recounted it with both exhaustion and humour.

In the caption of her video, she wrote:

"What started as excitement quickly turned into a 20-hour layover at Istanbul Airport with no bed, airport food, body aches, and me questioning all my life choices. But every challenge along the way became worth it the moment I landed in China and saw my brother waiting for me with flowers."

After enduring the layover, she boarded a 10-hour flight to China, arriving tired but resolute.

China-based lady leaves business in Nigeria

Augusta was clear that her decision to relocate had nothing to do with her makeup career struggling. She described her artistry as "my biggest blessing for over 10 years," crediting it with helping her survive, grow, and build herself as a woman. The move, she stressed, was purely a personal choice to pursue larger opportunities and begin a new chapter.

The most moving moment in the video came at the airport in China, where her brother greeted her with a bouquet of flowers, prompting an emotional reunion that brought the journey full circle.

Reactions to China-based Nigerian lady's relocation story

The video drew an outpouring of support and relatability from viewers:

@wigsbytiana said:

"I'm rooting for you sis. Packing my bags soon."

@PinkPatty said:

"Congratulations on this new chapter."

@SKINGLOWARENA said:

"I needed this! gosh I asked for a sign and I saw this video."

Watch her full relocation journey on TikTok:

Man shares regret moving to China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who migrated to China has narrated his experiences, admitting that he regretted the move on the first day he arrived.

On the first day he got to China, the man said he got lost in the train station because it was so big.

Source: Legit.ng