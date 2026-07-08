Mercy Aigbe recently shared a video of the first time her son drove her out in her car

The highlight was the actress' reaction as she cautioned her son on the need for safety while driving

The exchange between the mother and son has captured attention, with many teasing Mercy Aigbe for freaking out

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has stirred hilarious reactions over her dramatic display in a video of her teenage son, Juwon, driving her for the first time.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to ask parents about the first time their children drove them out in a car as she shared her experience.

Mercy Aigbe cautions son as he drives her for the first time. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the video Aigbe shared was the look on her face as she panicked in the backseat while her son confidently handled the wheel.

Sharing the video, the Nollywood star added in a caption,

"POV: My son wants to show me he is now a big boy by taking me for a ride but... Mums, how did you cope when your kid took you for a ride the first time … cc @olajuwon.gentry thank you oh!!!"

Mercy Aigbe is an actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman. She is best known for movies like Ada Omo Daddy and The Herd.

The video comes just days after Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon graduated from secondary school.

Fans tease Mercy Aigbe over dramatic display as son drives her for the first time. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that a clip showed the adorable moment Aigbe broke down in tears as she sat beside her husband, Kazim Adeoti, as she watched her son graduate from school.

The Nollywood actress also thanked God for how far she has come, especially with raising two children.

The Instagram video showing Mercy Aigbe's son driving her for the first time is below:

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the funny video. Read them below:

alakaba_toyinpeculiar said:

"Anty Mercy you don they sweat o,am sure police no they that road,if not,you go don they greet all the policemen on that spot."

bykota_collections reacted:

"Mummy be calming down."

ajoke_surprises said:

"This is literally my mom! I know I’m a better driver than her , but she still finds a way to complain about my own driving . It’s why I low-key hate driving her anywhere!"

priscyjuxlovesquad commented:

"He must be your driver for today mummy."

fola_crown_oflagos said:

"This is me and my son at the beginning but now I sleep while he's driving."

nasmamayanju wrote:

"I did worse oo, and that day I was ill and couldn’t get the dispenser water just few minutes ride omo the guy get patience if not my shouting would have had him drop the wheels."

toyeenemperor said:

"Even if u sabi drive ! Mumcy go still be like small small dakun ! Masareju."

What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng