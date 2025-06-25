President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sign four major tax reform bills into law in a ceremony at the presidential villa, marking what officials say will be a transformation of Nigeria’s tax system

The bills, which passed the national assembly after months of consultations with stakeholders, aim to streamline tax collection, reduce business compliance burdens and boost government revenue generation

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the signing in a Wednesday evening, June 25, statement titled ‘President Tinubu signs four tax bills into law’

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, June 26, sign into law four "groundbreaking" tax reform bills “that will transform Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.”

This is according to a statement on Wednesday, June 25, by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy), obtained by Legit.ng.

Tinubu okays tax reform bills

Legit.ng reports that the four bills, the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, were passed by the national assembly after extensive consultations with various interest groups and stakeholders.

The presidency said:

“When the new tax laws become operational, they are expected to significantly transform tax administration in the country, leading to increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments.

“The historic presidential assent to the bills at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, will be witnessed by the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader, House Majority Leader, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and his House counterpart.

“The Chairman of the Governors Forum, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, the Minister of Finance and Coordination Minister of the Economy, and the Attorney General of the Federation will also attend the ceremony.”

Furthermore, the presidency explained that one of the four bills is the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), “which aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute.”

It said:

“By reducing the multiplicity of taxes and eliminating duplication, the bill will enhance the ease of doing business, reduce taxpayer compliance burdens, and create a more predictable fiscal environment.”

Other tax reform bills to be signed

Additionally, Onanuga noted that the second bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, will establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.

He continued:

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, the third bill, repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and creates a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency— the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). It defines the NRS’s expanded mandate, including non-tax revenue collection, and lays out transparency, accountability, and efficiency mechanisms.

“The fourth bill is the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill. It provides for a formal governance structure to facilitate cooperation between revenue authorities at all levels of government. It introduces essential oversight mechanisms, including establishing a Tax Appeal Tribunal and an Office of the Tax Ombudsman.”

Nigeria's tax system set for overhaul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians would experience an improved and more transparent tax service delivery following a notable promise by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The FIRS revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a move to improve consistency and seamless service in tax collection and administration.

It was gathered that the revised SOP will be the unified framework guiding tax processes, from registration to payment, audit, and enforcement.

