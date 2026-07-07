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Is it True Judge Who Declared Tinubu the Winner Lost Eyesight After Surgery? Facts Emerge
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Is it True Judge Who Declared Tinubu the Winner Lost Eyesight After Surgery? Facts Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • A viral claim falsely alleged Judge Tsamma Abubakar went blind after surgery in London, United Kingdom
  • Fact-checkers revealed no such judge exists in the 2023 presidential election petition panels
  • Justice Haruna Tsammani is the accurate name behind the viral misinformation

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Facebook page, I News, claimed that “Justice Tsamma Abubakar,” the judge who declared President Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election, had lost his eyesight.

The page claimed Justice Abubakar went blind after undergoing eye surgery at a specialist hospital in London, United Kingdom.

False claims about Judge Tsamma Abubakar's eye surgery spread on social media
No evidence judge who declared Tinubu winner lost eyesight after surgery. Photo credit: @diwuano
Source: Twitter

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The post alleged that there were complications during the surgery that resulted in complete blindness.

“Breaking News: Judge Tsamma Abubakar, who declared Tinubu the winner in the 2023 presidential election, reportedly went blind in a London hospital after undergoing eye surgery.”

Read also

2027 election: Oba Akiolu predicts winner as Tinubu faces challenge from Peter Obi, Atiku, others

Verification

Dubawa, a fact-checking platform, discovered that the photograph attached to the viral claim was that of Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Findings revealed that no judge identified as “Tsamma Abubakar” was among any of the panels that handled the 2023 presidential election petitions.

The seven-member panel of judges at the Supreme Court were Justices Inyang Okoro, Adamu Jauro, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Lawal Garba, I.N. Saulawa, Tijjani Abubakar, and Emmanuel Agim.

While those at the Court of Appeal panel members are Justice Haruna Tsammani, Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh, and Justice Abba Mohammed.

The viral claim likely distorted the name of Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court, to push the fake report.

Conclusion

The claim that the judge who declared Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 presidential election lost his eyesight after surgery is false.

Read also

ADC chieftain Fined ₦‎100 million after abandoning suit against judges

There is no evidence, official statement or report from a credible news platform that any member of the 2023 election petition panels lost their eyesight after surgery in London.

Social media posts claiming the judge who declared Tinubu winner lost eyesight after surgery are not true
The claim that the judge who declared Tinubu winner lost eyesight after surgery is false. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT
Source: Facebook

2027 election: Oba Akiolu predicts winner

Recall that Oba Rilwan Akiolu expressed confidence in President Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Akiolu called for an election free from violence and bitterness among citizens of Africa's most populous nation.

Prominent presidential candidates include Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Gregory Obi, Adewole Adebayo, and Omoyele Sowore.

Read more stories on Tinubu:

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu in new message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele unveiled the 32nd edition of Warnings to the Nations at a Lagos press conference.

Prophecies indicated potential political turmoil for President Tinubu and the upcoming 2027 elections in Nigeria.

Ayodele's warnings highlighted ongoing issues of banditry and government challenges in addressing national security.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuNigeria Court of AppealSupreme Court of Nigeria
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