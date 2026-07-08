US to Deport Citizen of Belgium, Releases Name and Photo

The United States Department of Homeland Security has confirmed the deportation of Belgium citizen Sonny Songe Yalala

Yalala was arrested in Dallas, Texas, for driving under the influence of liquor and placed on the US "Worst of Worst" list

His case reflects the strict enforcement of US immigration policies against foreign nationals involved in serious offences

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that a citizen of Belgium, Sonny Songe Yalala, is set to be deported.

According to DHS records, Sonny Songe Yalala was arrested in Dallas, Texas, for crime related to driving under the influence of liquor. His name was listed on the US "Worst of Worst" list, which highlights individuals considered high-risk offenders.

US deportation highlights strict action as Belgium citizen Sonny Songe Yalala faces removal for driving under the influence. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The DHS stated this decision comes as part of ongoing enforcement measures targeting foreign nationals involved in serious offences.

Crime and arrest in Dallas

The arrest took place in Dallas, Texas, where Yalala was detained for driving under the influence. This offence placed him among individuals flagged for deportation under US immigration enforcement policies.

The deportation of Sonny Songe Yalala depicts the US government’s strict stance on crimes involving alcohol-related driving offences. It also highlights the cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities in handling such cases.

DHS Worst of the Worst List

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) created the “Worst of the Worst” list to track and expose criminal illegal aliens who pose a high risk to public safety and on the verge of being deported. The list includes individuals convicted of crimes such as homicidd, sexual assault, drug trading, aggravated assault, and driving under the influence. It is updated regularly and made available through the DHS website, WOW.DHS.gov, which allows the public to view offenders across all 50 states. The initiative reflects DHS’s commitment to transparency and its strict enforcement of immigration laws.

Overview of Belgium

Belgium, officially the Kingdom of Belgium, is located in northwestern Europe and shares borders with France, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, and the North Sea. Its capital city is Brussels, which also serves as the seat of the European Union, earning it the nickname “capital of Europe.” The country covers about 30,689 km² and has a population of over 11.8 million people.

Belgium is divided into three main linguistic communities: the Dutch-speaking Flemish in the north, the French-speaking Walloons in the south, and a small German-speaking community in the east. This cultural and linguistic diversity has shaped Belgium’s federal system. The nation is famous for its chocolate, waffles, beer, and cuisine, as well as its medieval towns and Renaissance architecture.

Immigration policy remains firm as Belgium citizen Sonny Songe Yalala is listed on the US Worst of Worst list. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US cuts deportation list to 110 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110. These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

According to the DHS, the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement measures. While the names and photos of those affected have been made public, the department has not disclosed the timeline for the deportations or the specific offences committed.

Source: Legit.ng