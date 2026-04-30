Tonto Dikeh’s ex Olakunle Churchill has continued to carry netizens along on his family issues

Recall that the businessman opened up about his marital issues with Gambian actress Rosy Meurer

In a recent post, Churchill shared a video of himself and his son and celebrated the similarities they share

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill left many gushing as he spoke about his son with actress Tont Dikeh.

The socialite shared an adorable video of himself and his son, King Andre.

Churchill discloses shared trait with Tonto Dikeh’s son. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of them at his 10th birthday party in February, Churchill stated that King Andre is a shy dancer, just like he was in his younger years.

He pointed out how his traits were replicated in Andre’s lifestyle.

Reflecting on the moment, Churchill noted that Andre’s quiet moves reminded him of his own childhood

“He’s a shy dancer today, just like I once was. Growth has a beautiful way of repeating itself.. In his quiet moves, I see the same dance steps, the same joy. I see greatness”.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Churchill spilled details about his family amid rumours of an alleged marriage crisis.

The father of four had been sharing posts about the challenges he is facing with his wife, while fans continue to react.

In his most recent post, Churchill addressed the rumour that his wife, Rosy Meurer, snatched him from Tonto Dikeh. According to him, Meurer and his ex-wife Tonto were never friends, and he noted that Tonto Dikeh had also never publicly claimed any friendship with Meurer.

He added that Meurer never snatched anyone’s partner, describing the claims as online narratives.

In the post, the businessman accused Meurer of giving in to online pressure and allowing public opinion to influence her decisions.

He also stated that she was affected by advice from people who do not fully understand the media space, describing some of the advice as misguided.

In another slide, Olakunle Churchill stated that no man would allow another person to take his place during his child’s special moments, which he said was why he had been present for his son, King Andre, when needed.

He added that he would always be there for his child whenever required and took responsibility for everything happening around him, noting that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebonyjusty said:

"Big Church😂😂😂😂 you be woman 👩🏽 for real😂😂😂 you sabi pepper 🌶️ 😂."

ndfbeautyco said:

"I never still close mouth since yesterday…make una epp me."

ginabogbo said:

"That's a proud Dad over there, Tonto replicated you, seeing your younger self is the sweetest thing, enjoy the moment sir."

evonliz_signature said:

"Na our daddy be this o 🔥 Rosy moi moi Ikweji o😂."

hardeh0104 said:

"This man😃😃😁I am starting to love him ooo tontolet thank you for reconnecting this man and his son. This kain pepper ehn😂😂😂."

amiablekosy_bright said:

"TONTO RAISED THIS BOY WELL AND TOFAY THE FATHER IS GRATEFUL FOR THAT . IF TONTO HAD INFLUENCED THE BOY NEGATIVELY TO HATE THE FATHER ALL THESE RECONCILATION AND BONDING WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN EFFORTLESS. GIVE IT TO ADA EL ROIIIIIIIIIIIII... IKWEJIIIII TO HER JARE . WHO NO LIKE AM MAKE E KPAI😂😂😂😂.

Olakunle Churchill speaks about him and Tonto's son. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other."

Source: Legit.ng