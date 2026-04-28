Rivers' 2027 governorship election has started gathering storms in the country as Tonye Cole, the APC 2023 governorship candidate, bought the APC's N50 million governorship nomination form for the next election

Recall that Cole was the anointed candidate of Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, who is now a member of the ADC

Meanwhile, Nigerians, while reacting to the move by Cole, projected a fierce, dramatic election period in Rivers considering the fact that Governor Siminalayi Fubara might not be contesting after his battle with his godfather, Nyesom Wike

Tonye Cole, the anointed 2023 Rivers governorship candidate of Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has reportedly bought the N50 million governorship nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Cole contested on the platform of the APC in 2023, but lost to Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was highly supported by the then outgoing governor, Nyesom Wike.

Tonye Cole, Rotimi Amaechi's anointed son, buys APC nomination form Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Update about Rivers' politics

While Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state before becoming a minister, anointed Cole in the election, the then ADC candidate did not really get the support of the party's presidential candidate, now President Bola Tinubu. This was due to the political alliance between Wike and Tinubu, and the latter subsequently appointed the former as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fast forward to 2026, in preparation for the 2027 election, Governor Fubara has dumped the PDP for the APC, but there are indications that he would not be running for a second term in office after a fierce battle with his political godfather, Wike.

However, Cole's purchase of the APC 2027 governorship nomination form raised a dramatic context as Wike appeared to be controlling both the APC and PDP in Rivers. It has been expected that any candidate of the PDP and the APC would come from Wike's camp, but Nigerians are yet to be sure if Cole has dumped Amaechi's camp for Wike.

At the same time, it was yet to be clear if Wike would jettison the Rivers governor's seat to retain his ministerial appointment, but Nigerians are watching the unfolding drama in Rivers as they share their views on the development.

Nigerians react as Cole buys APC form

Below are some of their comments:

Pragmatic projected Fubara could win the ticket if he contests:

"Interesting times ahead. I think Fubara will get that ticket, except he doesn't. I'm not sure Fubara will win the general election, though."

Nigerians react as Tonye Cole buys Rivers APC governorship nomination form Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Ify projected tough drama ahead of the 2027 election:

"Tonye Cole buying the governorship form for 2027 is a clear and bold statement. He’s in the race, no hesitation. Good. Let it be a real contest. Rivers State should no longer be boxed into godfather-driven politics. Open competition, clear choices, and let the people decide."

Adetunji Adewolu said too much drama would unfold in Rivers' politics:

"2027 race be like Netflix series… new season already announced before the trailer drop. Some people no even dey waste time straight to “renew subscription". Rivers go hot for this one."

Adelowo urged Cole to dump Amaechi's camp:

"Rotimi Amaechi is an obstacle to this gentleman's political ambition. He needs to free himself from Amaechi and realign himself with the right political team in Rivers State."

You can read more comments on X here:

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng