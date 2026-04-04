Opposition leaders explore new party options after INEC derecognises David Mark-ADC leadership amid looming election deadlines

Sources say emergency consultations have been planned to strategise against perceived political traps and safeguard electoral ambitions

The ADC leaders are said to be considering two relatively new opposition parties as alternatives

Abuja, FCT - Following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s decision to derecognise the David Mark leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to court orders, the opposition coalition leaders are considering alternative parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This, according to sources, is to safeguard their electoral ambitions if the legal issues are not sorted out before May 8th, which is the deadline for the submission of party registers.

Opposition forces rethink strategy ahead of 2027 elections as ADC faces internal crisis. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: ADC and its legal battle

The sources said the legal entanglement allegedly orchestrated against the ADC is designed to extend beyond the party primaries and the submission of the party register, thereby putting the ADC candidates at a significant disadvantage.

Legit.ng gathers that the ongoing crisis has prompted emergency consultations among key opposition figures, scheduled to take place in Abuja immediately after Easter, to chart a practical strategy to avert what they describe as a premeditated political trap.

Several opposition leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed a split within the ranks. While some leaders insist on pursuing the internal ADC dispute, a majority are reportedly wary of escalating a crisis that could jeopardise the opposition’s chance of having any candidate at all.

The opposition sources explained that the submission of the party register, with its looming deadline, was a deliberate manoeuvre.

“If this crisis continues and members contest within the ADC, and the party loses recognition, they cannot simply move to another party,” a source explained.

With INEC refusing to recognise the David Mark leadership, any convention or congress conducted under the disputed administration would be invalid.

Legal analysts suggest that by the time court proceedings reach the Federal High Court and possibly the Appeal Court, a process that could take five to six months, the constitutional timelines for primaries and submission of registers will have expired, effectively blocking ADC from fielding a candidate.

ADC leaders to meet in Abuja

In light of these developments, opposition leaders have reportedly agreed to meet in Abuja after Easter break to deliberate on a strategic “way forward,” including measures to shield themselves from similar entrapments.

Sources indicate that rushing to change the ADC leadership was considered a misstep; a more measured approach through convention could have mitigated the fallout.

Additionally, the leaders plan to lobby the international community, highlighting concerns over the Tinubu administration’s alleged attempts to stifle opposition and to seek support for democratic participation and free, fair elections in Nigeria.

2027: APP, NDC as alternatives

The opposition is now reportedly focused on two crisis-free political alternatives. The first one is the Action Peoples Party (APP), a party with a stable leadership record since its formation, currently holding two parliamentary seats through Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Hon. Matthew Nwaogu.

The second one is the New Democratic Congress (NDC), a recently formed party promoted by former Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, which currently has minimal parliamentary representation but no leadership disputes.

Opposition leaders intend to carefully consider these options, keeping their final choice confidential to avoid tipping off the APC. Any official announcement regarding the party they will adopt for the 2027 elections is expected to come only when strategic timing is optimal.

As the opposition navigates this high-stakes political manoeuvring, analysts say their decisions in the coming weeks could significantly reshape Nigeria’s electoral landscape.

With the ADC leadership crisis deepening, opposition blocs explore new alliances ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: APC slams ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned the ADC, describing the opposition party as “an assembly of Nigeria’s most confused and desperate politicians” and accusing it of spreading unfounded conspiracy theories against the APC.

The APC made the statement after the ADC accused the ruling party of having a hand in its legal battle.

In the statement signed by the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, the ruling party argued that the ADC’s internal crisis is self-inflicted and warned that blaming the APC for its problems is “highly escapist and irresponsible.”

Source: Legit.ng