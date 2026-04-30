The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced zoning of the 2027 governorship ticket to Abia Central Senatorial District

Legit.ng gathered that the zoning decision was 'aimed at promoting equity, justice, and fair representation in Abia State'

The party appealed for unity and respect among aspirants from other zones ahead of the upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has announced the zoning of its governorship ticket for the 2027 election to Abia Central Senatorial District.

The party said the decision was aimed at guiding members and aspirants ahead of the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the election. The APC recently extended the deadline for the purchase and submission of nomination forms to midnight on Monday, May 4, 2026.

APC in Abia State zones its 2027 governorship ticket to Abia Central Senatorial District ahead of the general elections. Photo credit: Uche Aguoru

Source: Facebook

APC zones Abia governorship ticket

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, signed by Uche Aguoru, the Abia State APC spokesperson, the party said the move was taken in the interest of equity, justice, and fair play, while reaffirming its commitment to balanced representation across the state’s three senatorial districts.

According to the statement, since the return of democracy in 1999, Abia State has operated an informal power rotation arrangement among Abia North, Abia Central, and Abia South to promote unity, fairness, and inclusiveness.

Furthermore, the party noted that the current APC state chairman is from Abia North Senatorial District, while Abia South produced the immediate past governor of the state.

The statement said:

“It is therefore just and equitable for Abia Central to produce the next governor on the APC platform."

The APC appealed to aspirants and stakeholders from other zones to respect the decision in the spirit of sportsmanship and party unity.

The party also urged members to remain committed to working together toward securing victory in the 2027 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng