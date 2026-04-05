Senator Ishaku Abbo revealed internal conflicts driving the ADC crisis ahead of the 2027 elections

Abbo said Nafiu Bala Gombe's resignation sparked betrayal and disagreements within the African Democratic Congress

The former federal lawmaker accuses a powerful South-South minister of influencing INEC’s actions against the ADC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Ishaku Abbo, senator representing Adamawa North, has shared details of how the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) started.

Abbo linked the ADC crisis to betrayal, internal disagreements, and external interference ahead of the 2027 elections.

He claimed that trouble started after Nafiu Bala Gombe resigned to pave the way for the Senator David Mark-led NWC to take over.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his Facebook page on Saturday, April 5, 2026.

He said Gombe was promised the position of the National Vice Chairman, Northeast, a position lower than his former position as Deputy National Chairman.

“During the formation of the David Mark-led NWC, the new leadership reneged on the earlier agreement to make #NafiuBala National Vice chairman Northeast, and instead installed #BabachirDavidLawal in the position agreed upon by the Nwosu-led NWC during the negotiation.

According to #BDLawal, how can Nafiu Bala, a small boy, become a National Vice Chairman in a zone that has the former Vice President and former SGF? Nafiu Bala was offered a Zonal financial secretary position, which he rejected.

“At this point, he started plotting how to bring down the whole roof down.”

Abbo said Nafiu and a retired DSS staff member from Adamawa state reached out to their friends in Aso Villa to join hands and destroy the ADC.

The former federal lawmaker added that a very powerful minister from the South-South, with the support of a few others, engineered the current onslaught from INEC on ADC.

Abbo said Nafiu felt belittled and insulted by BD Lawal, and he has now belittled all of us.

He urged Nafiu to withdraw his case from court and be part of history for good since he has proven his point.

He called on INEC to rescind their APC Agenda, or else Amupitan will be worse than Maurice Iwu.

ADC dares INEC after Amupitan’s warning

Recall that ADC announced plans to proceed with its convention despite INEC's warning.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman warned ADC against violating court orders with its congresses and convention.

ADC insisted its right to organise is constitutionally guaranteed and criticises INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan's interpretation.

ADC coalition weighing APP, NDC as plan B

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that opposition leaders explore new party options after INEC derecognises David Mark-ADC leadership amid looming election deadlines.

Sources said emergency consultations have been planned to strategise against perceived political traps and safeguard electoral ambitions.

The ADC leaders are said to be considering two relatively new opposition parties as alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng