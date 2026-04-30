The African Democratic Congress (ADC) celebrated the Supreme Court ruling affirming Senator David Mark's leadership

ADC spokesperson praised the unanimous judgement as a boost for Nigeria's judiciary and political system

Bolaji Abdullahi said the apex court ruling confirms the legitimacy of ADC structures under Senator Mark and Ogbeni Aregbesola

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has congratulated all members and leaders following the Supreme Court ruling.

Legit.ng reports that the apex court affirmed the leadership of Senator David Mark as National Chairman, and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Bolaji Abdullahi hails Supreme Court ruling on ADC leadership crisis. Photo credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Facebook

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, directed Senator Mark to return to the federal high court for the hearing and determination of issues arising from the leadership dispute within the ADC.

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ruling is a clear affirmation that the ADC structures and its leadership under Senator Mark and Ogbeni Aregbesola are legitimate.

“We commend the five-man panel of the Supreme Court, whose unanimous judgment has today done great credit to the judiciary in our country and our political system.”

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Abdullahi said the ADC welcomes the apex court judgement, but do not mistake it for the end of the struggle.

The ADC spokesperson said the previous events have exposed a troubling pattern of interference to weaken opposition voices in Nigeria.

"Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not be intimidated, distracted, or silenced. We remain resolute in our mission to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative."

The opposition coalition urged all party members, supporters, and democratic stakeholders to remain vigilant.

Nigerians react to Supreme Court ruling on ADC crisis

@jimoh_haruna.

Congratulations to all the ADC members across the country, the party that'll send Tinubu back to his house?

@Paschal4699

It’s not over yet, you people are falling into their trap, a short victory to be stroked out later.

@Yusufmoses2

Based on the Supreme Court trap called judgment, today, concerning the ADC. My only advice is for Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to resign from ADC and move over to another neutral party quickly. and fast. Because the judgment of today is just a trap for ADC.

@crypto10117

Congratulations on the Supreme Court victory affirming Sen. David Mark & Aregbesola. But how do we remove the trap set by the FHC? The matter is returning there for further proceedings — what’s the strategy to neutralize that and get full INEC recognition + control of structures without more delays? This win must not be pyrrhic. Clear steps needed pls.

ADC celebrates as the Supreme Court affirms Mark and Aregbesola's leadership legitimacy. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

2027 elections: Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an ADC chieftain said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.

Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng