The APC in Abia state has announced that its earlier zoning arrangements for the elective positions have been cancelled by the national level

Uche Aguoru, the APC publicity secretary in Abia State, announced the development in a statement on Friday, May 1, adding that all positions are open to all for contest

The earlier zoning of the party's governorship seat to Abia Central senatorial district has been criticised by some aspirants, including Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and Mascot Uzor Kalu

The Abia State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reversed the zoning of its governorship ticket to the Abia Central senatorial district for the 2027 general elections.

On Thursday, April 30, the state working committee of the APC in Abia zoned the governorship ticket to the Abia Central zone.

2027 elections: APC cancels zoning in Abia state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, the development has received criticism as it has been condemned by some governorship aspirants, including Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and Mascot Uzor Kalu, the younger brother of the former governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

APC in Abia speaks on zoning

Following the controversy, Uche Aguoru, the APC publicity secretary in Abia State, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 1, said that the party's national leadership had reversed the decision on zoning the governorship ticket to the Abia Central senatorial zone.

Aguoru explained that the APC at the national level had directed that all the zoning arrangements that were earlier issued by the state working committee be cancelled.

The statement reads in part:

"By this directive, all aspirants interested in contesting for any position from the House of Assembly, Reps, Senate and Governorship, are hereby advised that they are free to approach the party and purchase their nomination forms before the stipulated deadline as outlined by the party."

Deputy speaker gets FNIPR honour

Benjamin Kalu, one of the frontrunners in the governorship race, was recently conferred with the honour of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR Hons) at the ongoing Nigeria Public Relations Week 2026 in Kaduna.

Many of the deputy speaker's supporters have taken to the comment section of his post on social media and congratulated him. Below are some of their comments:

Dennis Patriot congratulated Kalu:

"Congratulations, distinguished leader. This is really deserving. Over the years, you've shown exceptional skills in public relations, leadership and displayed uncommon patriotism for our dear nation. Congratulations, once again."

Abia APC confirms cancellation of zoning Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Suleiman Abdulmalik congratulated the lawmaker:

"Congratulations, Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker @OfficialBenKalu, on your well-deserved conferment as FNIPR by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations."

Fatty sent his congratulatory message:

"Congratulations, Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker @OfficialBenKalu on your merited conferment as FNIPR by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations."

Ayodeji Gasby said the deputy speaker deserved the honour:

"A well-deserved honour that highlights the vital role of public relations in strengthening trust and promoting people-centred governance."

You can read the full statement of the deputy speaker on X here:

APC governor criticises opposition leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has mentioned the names of ADC leaders who he claimed have failed Nigerians.

The Edo state governor made the claim while speaking on the 2027 general elections in an interview on Thursday, April 30.

According to the governor, President Bola Tinubu's achievement has secured him his second term bid ahead of the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng