Omotayo Yusuf assesses ADC's readiness amid rising competition from established political figures

Opposition leaders unite in Ibadan to support a consensus candidate against President Bola Tinubu

ADC faces potential internal crises as multiple contenders emerge for its presidential nomination

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, has said that the coalition-adopted party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was yet to be tested, while reacting to the Ibadan declaration, where opposition leaders agreed to support any candidate that emerged from the party's primary.

Recall that opposition leaders in the country on Saturday, April 25, held a national summit of opposition political party leaders in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, in their bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Crisis has been projected ahead of the ADC primaries Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

At the summit, the opposition leaders agreed to support a single candidate to actualise their dream of sacking President Bola Tinubu in the election, a development that was welcomed by Yusuf, while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng.

However, the political analyst posited that the ADC, which the opposition vowed to support its presidential candidate, had yet to be tested until it could manage the crisis that could arise from its primaries. He said:

"The coalition, alongside other opposition members, met in Ibadan, and I think Sowore released a statement, claiming that he was also invited but refused the offer to support a consensus candidate or whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC. This seemingly gives us the impression that the party is moving in the right direction as an opposition party. It is also putting its house together, except that we have not reached the point where the party would be really tested yet.

"Also, we cannot say for certain that the party's leadership right now is going to withstand an internal crisis during the primary election. I will tell you why. Peter Obi has vowed to be on the ballot and to contest at all costs. Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, has spoken about 2027 being his last attempt at the presidency, meaning he's sure to run. Amaechi has been going around meeting party leadership and expressing confidence in the fact that he would run as a presidential aspirant under the ADC. Those are three key aspirants that we are aware of. There are other people on the sidelines. Therefore, until a candidate emerges and the process through which that candidate emerges, we would not know how well the ADC would be able to withstand an internal crisis."

ADC is yet to exhibit unity

The political commentator also posited that the ADC was yet to present itself as a united party to have a consensus candidate, considering many of its leaders have vowed to contest in the 2027 general elections. He noted:

"However, as a political analyst, a seasoned one as such, my guess is that the party has not exhibited enough cohesion to be able to submit to a consensus candidate. Ultimately, if Atiku, who I believe is more likely to emerge, wins the presidential ticket of the ADC, the party would be rocked by an internal crisis that would affect its leadership. How it is able to manage it ahead of the election, however, is another ballgame. But I'm not convinced, based on the current situation, that the party has what it takes to manage its internal crisis."

Analyst says ADC is yet to be tested Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Court restrains INEC on ADC congresses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC not to recognise or participate in any congress organised by the controversial leadership of the APC.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the court gave the ruling to bar David Mark and other prominent leaders of the ADC from participating in the activities of the party.

The ruling came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC and has got Nigerians talking as the 2027 general elections get closer.

Source: Legit.ng