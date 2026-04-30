Lawyers to the factional ADC National Chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe reacted to the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court dismissed six of seven grounds of appeal filed by David Mark, with only one partially upheld relating to the order on status quo ante bellum

The legal team stated that the apex court did not determine the substantive issue and that the leadership dispute remained unresolved

FCT, Abuja - Lawyers to a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute, insisting that the case will now return to the Federal High Court for determination on its merit.

Supreme court rules on appeal grounds

Factional ADC Lawyers React after Supreme Court's Verdict, Disclose on Next Move

Source: Twitter

The reaction followed the apex court’s decision in which six out of seven grounds of appeal filed by former Senate President David Mark were dismissed, leaving only one issue partially upheld.

According to a legal interpretation shared by Nigerian Affairs Journal, the only ground granted related to the order on maintaining the status quo ante bellum.

The Supreme Court held that such an order could only be made where valid proceedings were pending, noting that the Court of Appeal had already ruled the appeal incompetent.

Legal team explains judgment

Speaking on the ruling, counsel to the factional ADC National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, explained that the apex court did not fully determine the core issue in dispute.

“The appeal by David Mark failed because the real objective was to get the Supreme Court to decide on whether the claim before the Federal High Court was justiciable,” the lawyer said.

He added that the matter had not been concluded at the trial court level, meaning substantive issues remain unresolved.

Case to return to federal high court

The factional legal team confirmed that the dispute would now proceed back to the Federal High Court for hearing on its merits.

“We are going back to the Federal High Court for the case to be heard on its merits,” the statement added.

Leadership crisis continues

The ruling adds another layer to the ongoing leadership tussle within the ADC, which has seen multiple court battles and factional disputes ahead of the 2027 general election.

Observers say the latest development suggests that the final resolution of the crisis may still take time as legal processes continue at different judicial levels.

Atiku speaks on Supreme court verdict

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has outlined the next phase of political engagement following the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the leadership of former Senate President David Mark within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The apex court’s ruling has provided clarity in the leadership dispute within the ADC, with the decision widely interpreted as backing the David Mark-led structure.

Source: Legit.ng