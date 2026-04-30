Nigeria's apex court, the Supreme Court, has affirmed Senator David Mark's leadership of ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, directed Senator Mark to return to the federal high court for the hearing and determination of issues arising from the leadership dispute within the ADC

ADC opposition coalition says it is determined to be united against the ruling APC in the upcoming presidential race in Africa's largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 30, affirmed the leadership of the David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that Nafiu Gombe Bala and his associates had challenged the legitimacy of Mark’s ADC leadership.

Supreme Court affirms the leadership of the David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

David Mark to stay as ADC national chairman

In March 2026, the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed an appeal filed by Mark in the party’s leadership dispute.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, April 30, the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal’s order, maintaining the status quo. The case was subsequently returned to the trial court for determination.

Legit.ng reports that by the Supreme Court's ruling, the Mark-led executive is restored pending the outcome at the trial court.

ADC expels Bala, others

Since 2025, Bala, the former deputy national chairman of the ADC, has persistently presented himself as the authentic national chairman of the party. Bala vowed to take all necessary steps to challenge the current leadership, insisting that his mandate was “snatched.”

In mid-April 2026, the ADC faction led by Senator Mark decided to expel Bala over alleged anti-party activities.

The party also evicted several members, including Leke Abejide, a member of the National Assembly, Kingsley Temitope, Obinna Norman, Kennedy Odiong, and Stella Chukwuma.

ADC preaches united opposition front

Ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, several high-profile former political officeholders from different parties officially unveiled the ADC coalition in July 2025. The move, they said, is aimed at forming a strong opposition front to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential race. The ADC was originally founded in 2005.

According to Mark, a former Senate President and now the national chairman of the party, the coalition seeks to “save Nigeria’s democracy and prevent Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.”

Ahead of the 2027 elections, David Mark says he is ready to lead the ADC from the front in ongoing legal battles. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Read more on ADC coalition:

Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.

Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng