Popular gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has shared the emotional moment he led worship at his late wife Adedoyin's burial

The music minister disclosed that he deliberately carried his guitar to the funeral, choosing to run to God through worship rather than breaking down, even as mourners wept around him

Fans were moved by the gospel singer's testimony of faith and strength during his darkest moment, with many thanking God for his life

Popular gospel singer and minister Dunsin Oyekan, also known as The Eagle, has shared the painful memory of how he faced heartbreak during the burial of his late wife, Adedoyin Oyekan, who passed away on May 18, 2019, leaving behind her husband and two children.

The gospel singer, who recently marked the 6th death anniversary of his wife, posted a video on his Instagram on April 30, detailing how he handled his heartbreak at the burial, while educating his followers on how to navigate the loss of a loved one.

Dunsin Oyekan opens up on choosing worship over grief at late wife's burial. Photo: dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

In the video captioned 'Pain to Purpose', Dunsin Oyekan spoke about the moment that tested his faith and strength.

He explained that on the day of the burial, he carried his guitar with him and chose to worship instead of breaking down.

The songwriter recalled gathering people around and leading songs of praise even as emotions overwhelmed the atmosphere.

“My voice was shaking. God, you are so good. That was the song coming out of my spirit. People were crying, I was crying, but I kept singing, God, you are so good. I ended with Hallelujah, that’s what my song will be.”

The gospel singer revealed that he had to make a choice between sinking into grief or rising through worship.

He said he loved his wife deeply, having met her during their university days, and admitted that no words of comfort from people could ease the pain.

“I made up my mind that it is either I go down or I go up? And I chose worship. I ran to God. After seeing that people’s advice and comfort were not entering my head, I called God. I said, oh, is this what people go through? I will run to God.”

He added that several unreleased songs were born during that season, including one where he repeatedly sang the name of Jesus, declaring His goodness.

Watch Dunsin Oyekan's video below:

Fans react to Dunsin Oyekan's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@joy_onoh said:

"I still remember the day he lost his wife vividly.. He came to pick up his kids from school and was blasting in tongues, I walked past him and was wondering why he was speaking in tongues loudly only for me to hear later in the evening that his lovely soulmate passed.. May the holyspirit keep comforting you sir 🤲🏼"

@ritaberry_desserts commented:

"He loved his wife so so much. May God continue to console him🥺"

@david_harrison_e wrote:

"Thank you very much sir for the teachings, I lost my wife and baby last month, the teachings made me understand that in this season of my life I need to draw closer to the Holy spirit bcos He alone can comfort me👏🙌"

@inflatablestore1 reacted:

"He hasnt recovered from her death. May God comfort him totally and give a good person."

@officialdaddymo said:

"Praising God through the immense pain. Easier said than done to be honest. May God Almighty continue to comfort you sir. Incredible strength and faith 🙏🏾🥺"

Gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan teaches fans how to navigate loss of loved ones, sharing how worship saved him at his wife Adedoyin's burial. Photo: dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

Dunsin Oyekan announces new song with Pastor Adeboye

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that redeemers and lovers of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye went into a frenzy as Dunsin Oyekan announced his new song featuring the renowned cleric.

The gospel singer revealed that the song titled 'Amen' was released by 12 midnight on the same day.

Dunsin recalled Adeboye asking him if he did well on the song, and he replied that the song would still be a blessing even if the general overseer coughed in it.

Source: Legit.ng