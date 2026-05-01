The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced mandatory medical screening for 3,000 couples ahead of a mass wedding

The initiative, organised under Governor Abba Yusuf, will support widows, divorcees and spinsters from less-privileged backgrounds

Couples will undergo health checks including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, genotype and drug screening before the marriages take place

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced plans to commence medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples ahead of a mass wedding in the state.

The Deputy Commander-General of the board, Sheikh Mujahedeen Aminudeen, disclosed this in a telephone interview with The PUNCH on Friday.

The Kano State Hisbah Board confirmed medical screening for 3,000 couples ahead of a mass wedding. Photo credit: AbbaKabir/X

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According to Aminudeen, the exercise will involve 1,500 men and 1,500 women selected for the programme. The screening aims to determine the health status of the couples before the marriages are conducted.

Health tests for couples

The medical tests will include HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, genotype and drug screening. Participation in the screening is mandatory, and any couple who fails to undergo the exercise will be disqualified.

The mass wedding initiative is being organised by the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Yusuf. Beneficiaries, largely drawn from less-privileged backgrounds, include widows, divorcees and spinsters.

Aminudeen explained that the state government will provide support for the couples, including payment of dowry and other items. He said:

“Each bride is expected to receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, as well as N100,000 cash to start up a business of her own after collecting N100,000 dowry from the government.”

Background of the programme

The mass wedding programme was first introduced during the administration of former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. It was designed to support vulnerable women and curb social challenges in the state.

With the upcoming medical screening, the Kano State Hisbah Board is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of couples participating in the mass wedding. The initiative continues to serve as a social support system for disadvantaged groups in the state.

Kano Hisbah Board

The Kano State Hisbah Board is an Islamic religious enforcement agency based in Kano, Nigeria. It was established to promote moral conduct, enforce Sharia law, and support social welfare initiatives in the state. The board works closely with the government to address issues such as marriage, family support, and community discipline.

It is known for organising mass weddings to assist vulnerable groups, including widows, divorcees and spinsters, by providing financial and material support. Through these programmes, the Hisbah Board aims to reduce social challenges, encourage healthy family life, and uphold religious values within Kano society.

Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration pledged dowry payments, household items and cash support for brides. Photo credit: AbbaKabir/X

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Married men beg Gov Yusuf for inclusion

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the Kano state Hisbah Board commences preparations for a new mass wedding for 2,000 couples, an unexpected appeal is emerging from some married men in the state for their inclusion in the scheme.

The state government-sponsored initiative, designed to promote morality and reduce the financial burden of marriage for young singles and widows, has sparked interest from men who see it as an opportunity to legally take a second or third wife without the associated costs.

The deputy commander-general of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen, confirmed the preparations on Thursday, October 9, stating that the process would involve rigorous stages, including registration and compulsory medical screening for diseases like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis.

Source: Legit.ng