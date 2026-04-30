Former Minister Tanimu Turaki’s camp said the Supreme Court ruling had left the PDP without a defined leadership structure

The Turaki camp, through spokesman Ini Ememobong, noted the verdict had upheld the suspension of key party figures and deepened the leadership crisis

The group warned of serious implications for party stability while expressing confidence that PDP organs would step in to restore order

FCT, Abuja - The camp of former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan, warning that the party is currently without a clearly defined leadership structure.

Supreme court ruling creates leadership vacuum

Turaki’s Camp Speaks Out After Supreme Court Verdict on Ibadan Convention

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Thursday, the camp said the apex court’s decision has left the PDP in a precarious position, following the nullification of the November 15 and 16, 2025 convention.

The ruling, delivered in a split decision of 3–2, voided the convention which had produced a leadership backed by Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the majority judgment, the convention was conducted in violation of existing court orders, with the court criticising the party for proceeding despite clear directives.

Court decisions and legal interpretations

Turaki’s camp, through its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, noted that the verdict also reinforced earlier decisions affecting key party figures.

The statement read, “With this split judgment, which also upheld the Court of Appeal’s suspension of Ajibade, SAN, Anyanwu, and others, this effectively leaves the PDP as a party without a defined leadership.”

The camp further referenced dissenting opinions within the judgment, highlighting differing judicial interpretations of the case.

“However, the minority judgments by Justices Haruna Tsammani and Abubakar Umar held that the two appeals emanate from matters which are internal affairs of the PDP and are, therefore, non-justiciable,” the statement said.

Concerns over party stability

The Turaki camp warned that the development could have wider implications for the party’s stability and internal cohesion, Punch reported.

It cautioned that failure to address the leadership vacuum promptly could deepen the crisis and affect the PDP’s political standing.

“This leads the vehicle of our party towards a dangerous bend, which, if not carefully navigated, may not only affect the party but also multi-party democracy in our country,” the statement added.

Call for swift intervention by party organs

Despite the uncertainty, the group expressed optimism that the party’s constitutional structures would intervene to resolve the situation, Canguard reported.

“To this end, we are certain that the existing organs of the party will take the necessary steps to salvage the party and confer leadership on it going forward,” it stated.

The latest reaction underscores the intensifying leadership tussle within the PDP, as stakeholders continue to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision and its implications ahead of future political engagements.

Supreme court verdict: Wike's PDP speaks

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has responded to the recent court ruling nullifying the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, declaring the development as a restoration of order within the party.

The reaction followed a judgment which invalidated the PDP national convention conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025, effectively overturning decisions reached at the gathering.

Source: Legit.ng