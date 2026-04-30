PDP's alliance with ADC seen as strategic move amid Supreme Court concerns

Political analyst claims union benefits both parties, not Nigerian voters

Consensus candidate resolution aims to prevent vote-splitting among opposition factions

The Governor Seyi Makinde-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been described as the major beneficiary of its alliance with the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC), considering the fact that it is likely to be kicked out by the Supreme Court.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the assertion while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, adding that the alliance between the two opposition parties was not in the interest of Nigerians but to benefit each other.

Analyst reacts to alliance between PDP and ADC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

At the event, the opposition leaders made several resolutions at the summit according to a communique released by Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the factional ADC on the same day, and one of the resolutions was to have a consensus candidate.

According to Yusuf, Governor Makinde realised the possible outcome of the Supreme Court ruling and submitted himself to the will of the ADC and the fact that splitting the votes of the opposition would not benefit his camp. He noted that Makinde's faction has the chances of benefiting more in the ADC presidency than any other opposition faction.

How ADC will benefit from PDP alliance

At the same time, the analyst maintained that the alliance was also in the best interest of the ADC as a way of mitigating against a disunited opposition that may give a smooth victory for Tinubu. He said:

"I do not think that the PDP and the ADC coming together is in the best interest of Nigerians, which is why the PDP seems to field a presidential candidate, or decide not to field a presidential candidate, because the faction led by the governor of Oyo State is likely going to be kicked out by the Supreme Court. And so he is aware of that, which is why, in fooling themselves, they have quickly submitted to the will of the ADC, but also realising that splitting the votes of the opposition would not be in their own best interest.

"Ultimately, let's assume that the ADC wins the 2027 presidential election, which puts the PDP closer to power, not as an opposition, but its members will benefit more from an ADC presidency than the current one. But also, it is in ADC's best interest to have the support of the PDP, ahead of this election, as a way to mitigate against a disunited opposition where votes will now be split, thereby giving Tinubu a clearer path to victory, something that happened in 2023."

Analyst explains the benefits of the alliance between ADC and PDP Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Court restrains INEC on ADC congresses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC not to recognise or participate in any congress organised by the controversial leadership of the APC.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the court gave the ruling to bar David Mark and other prominent leaders of the ADC from participating in the activities of the party.

The ruling came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC and has got Nigerians talking as the 2027 general elections get closer.

Source: Legit.ng