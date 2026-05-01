APC Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has mentioned the names of ADC leaders who he claimed have failed Nigerians

The Edo state governor made the claim while speaking on the 2027 general elections in an interview on Thursday, April 30

According to the governor, President Bola Tinubu's achievement has secured him his second term bid ahead of the general elections

All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, has listed major opposition figures whom he said failed Nigerians.

Among the prominent opposition leaders mentioned were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who are all presidential aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Governor Monday Okpebholo criticises Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

The APC governor made the claim while in an interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Thursday, April 30.

Governor Okpebholo also claimed that the performance of President Bola Tinubu has secured him victory while responding to question on whether anything could stand on the way of the president in the 2027 election.

Okpebholo also claimed that the growing insecurity in the country is being fuelled by political opponents who are out to discredit the efforts of the Tinubu's administration ahead of the general election. He alleged that the opposition elements are sponsoring the kidnappings and killings in the country.

He stressed that President Tinubu "must win" his second term bid and rejected the notion that opposition figures like Obi or Amaechi could become a threat in the election.

Nigerians react as Okpebholo speaks on 2027

However, the governor's interview has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tobiloba criticised the governor:

"When you thought you've had enough of Monday, he will make you want to have him more... What the heck was that about? Because There's a working Governor in Edo State, Peter Obi will not deliver Anambra? Monday ma pa mi now."

Rubicon urged the governor to speak on his achievement and leave Peter Obi out of the case:

"Comot PO for una mouth na…speak more to your accomplishments and vision. Y’all speak so much of the coalition opposition, why are you scared if you’ve done well for your people? Let the people choose their leaders."

Nigerians react as Governor Monday Okpebholo speaks on 2027 Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

John Ore-oghene criticised the governor's position:

"Did they invite him there to discuss Peter Obi or what he has been doing to develop his state so far? Out of 40 mins in the interview, you will spend 30 mins discussing Obi."

Omos Fred said the governor cannot force the people of the state to vote for president Tinubu in 2027:

"This man really think he can force Edo people to vote Tinubuhe doesn’t even understand the state he govern."

Danbaki Joseph Oddoh criticised the governor:

"This thing is getting bored every one that goes to TV obi this Obi that. Don't they have anything reasonable to say?"

You can see the video of Okpebholo on X here:

2027: Court restrains INEC on ADC congresses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC not to recognise or participate in any congress organised by the controversial ADC leadership.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the court gave the ruling to bar David Mark and other prominent leaders of the ADC from participating in the activities of the party.

The ruling came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC and had Nigerians talking as the 2027 general elections drew closer.

Source: Legit.ng