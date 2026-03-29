The African Democratic Congress (ADC) plans a consensus approach for selecting its 2027 presidential candidate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others have declared their intention to contest the 2027 presidential election

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, criticises the APC's reliance on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's influence for party cohesion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has opened up on its plan to adopt a consensus approach in selecting its 2027 presidential candidate.

Legit.ng reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi have all declared their intention to contest for the 2027 presidential election.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the consensus approach as the most practical and cost-effective option available to the coalition.

Abdullahi said the ADC had narrowed its presidential candidate selection options to direct primaries and consensus.

He explained that the decision was taken following amendments to the Electoral Act that took indirect primaries off the table.

As reported by Vanguard, Abdullahi made this known during an appearance on Arise TV’s One-on-One programme on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

“We are trying as much as possible to adopt the consensus approach because that is the least costly for us. For us, the best case scenario is to be able to engineer consensus, and that’s what we are working on.”

The ADC spokesperson argued that the APC was held together solely by President Bola Tinubu’s political influence.

“If you take power out of APC, APC is actually nothing. I know the party well. Post Bola Tinubu, they will unravel quickly, that even they would be surprised. He is the glue holding the party together.”

According to Abdullahi, APC is a “special purpose vehicle” designed to deliver the late Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu as president.

He argued that the ruling APC had largely served that purpose and had little ideological substance beyond it.

Don't write off Obi, Atiku, Amaechi against Tinubu

Recall that Senator Ali Ndume discussed the 2027 election dynamics and potential candidates to challenge President Tinubu.

Ndume argued that the ADC lacked fresh ideas to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The federal lawmaker also noted that opposition figures, Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, face internal disunity.

Read more stories on 2027 presidential election:

APC governor opens up on secret meeting with Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nasarawa State Government reacted to the alleged secret meeting between Governor Abdullahi Sule and Atiku.

It denied the claim that Governor Sule met with f Atiku in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the performance of the lesser Hajj.

It was alleged that the governor pledged to finance the move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng