Beverly Afaglo’s husband has shared a special tribute he made for her following her unfortunate demise

The actress passed away a few days ago, and the entertainment industry has been mourning her death

His gesture to show his love for his wife has stirred reactions among fans, who shared their observations about it

Ghanaian singer Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, better known as Choirmaster, has continued to mourn the unfortunate passing of his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

The Ghanaian movie industry was thrown into mourning a few days ago following the sudden demise of the actress.

Reactions as Beverly Afaglo’s husband inks her photo on his chest. Photo credit@bevrelyafaglo

Source: Instagram

It was reported that she was sick briefly and was on admission, but did not survive.

After her death, an old video resurfaced online in which she confessed that cancer ran in her family and had claimed her father and sister.

In a post on his Instagram page, Choirmaster shared a drawing of his late wife on his chest.

In the image, she was seen wearing a red dress with styled hair, while the tattoo artist was still working when the portrait was captured.

Beverly Afaglo’s husband pens moving tribute

In the caption of his post, he stated that the pain of losing her was too much and added that he hopes she dances to her favourite song in heaven.

Beverly Afaglo’s husband pens moving tribute to her. Photo credit@beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

The music star also described her as his best friend and manager as he continued to mourn her passing.

Fans react to Choirmaster’s post

Reacting, fans were divided after seeing the post. Some suggested it might be AI, questioning why he would still be mourning while making such a post.

They added that he did not have her pictures on his page before her death, but has now been sharing different tributes.

However, others sympathized with him, saying his gesture showed deep love and that it would be difficult for any woman to take the actress’s place in his life.

They prayed for the repose of the actress's soul and comfort for her children.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Beverly Afaglo's husband

Here are comments below:

@smithpacy wrote:

"Eugene’s videos and pictures had less than 100likes and 50 comments, he lost his wife, and his posts now has dozen of likes, shares, and comments!!! Hmmmmmm me man gh!!! Y3 d) Funu ampa!!! Take heart, man."

@ohemaawoyeje shared:

" A multi - billion signature of luv Till eternity right there Eugene cmdamusikbird_ awesome. May she rest on."

@thisisfrema said:

"May you find strength in the Lord. Kafra."

@bigg_eugene reacted:

This soo powerful and I don't think any lady can even lie on ur chest, stay strong brother ."

@abonten7 shared:

"I understand people grieve differently, but how are you posting all these? Smh."

@hajia_kasoa commented:

"We will be fine, Insha Allah. Allah will definitely come our way."

Strange fire guts Beverly Afaglo's house

Legit.ng had reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo had lost all her belongings to a fire outbreak in her home.

Beverly, who is married to music star Praye Honeho, claimed the fire went unattended for over four hours.

The actress and family lost everything, including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items.

Source: Legit.ng