President Bola Tinubu congratulates Enugu Rangers after historic NPFL triumph

Rangers defeated Ikorodu City to seal a record-equalling ninth league title

Captain Chidiebere Nwobodo tells Legit.ng the club is ready to defend the crown

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Enugu Rangers after the Flying Antelopes secured a record-equalling ninth Nigeria Premier Football League title.

The Enugu-based club emerged champions of the 2025/26 season after edging Ikorodu City 2-1 in a dramatic final-day clash to finish top of the table with 68 points from 38 matches.

Enugu Rangers team photo at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta against Remo Stars Stars. Photo by Enugu Rangers

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Rangers finished one point ahead of Rivers United, who also won their final fixture of the season but narrowly missed out on the crown.

In a statement released by the State House, President Tinubu praised the managers, players and supporters of Rangers for their impressive achievement.

The Nigerian leader described the triumph as another historic moment for one of the country’s biggest football institutions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Rangers International FC on winning the Nigeria Premier Football League title for a record ninth time,” the statement read.

The President also reflected on the glorious history of Rangers during the 1970s and 1980s when the club dominated domestic football and achieved continental success.

Tinubu recalled Rangers’ memorable run to the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1975 before winning the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.

The President further commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for supporting sports development in the state.

“I must also congratulate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the victory of Rangers International FC. This victory is an obvious fruit of his administration’s investments in youth and sports in the state. I commend him,” Tinubu stated.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement.”

Tinubu equally praised Rivers United for pushing the title race to the very end and showing sportsmanship throughout the campaign.

According to the NPFL, both Rangers and Rivers United will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Rangers edge Rivers United to historic title

Rangers entered the final matchday knowing victory against Ikorodu City would guarantee the title regardless of Rivers United’s result.

Captain Chidiebere Nwobodo rose to the occasion with a superb brace that helped the Flying Antelopes secure a vital 2-1 victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The midfielder scored once in each half to hand coach Fidelis Ilechukwu his second league title with the club.

Ikorodu City fought back after substitute Moses Ali reduced the deficit in the 58th minute following a goalkeeping error by Lucky Jimoh, but Rangers held on to claim the title.

The triumph means Rangers have now equalled regional rivals Enyimba as the most successful club in NPFL history with nine league titles.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng in Lagos after the victory, Rangers captain Nwobodo said the squad always believed they were good enough to become champions.

“I think we are a better side. Rangers is not a small team, so we came prepared for this game and I thank God for the victory,” he said.

Enugu Rangers captain Chidiebere Nwobodo after scoring against Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos. Photo: Victor Modo

Source: Twitter

The midfielder also expressed confidence that the club can defend the title next season while competing in the CAF Champions League.

“Next season, we will be even better because we already have a good team and we are going to strengthen the squad with new players. I think we are good to go,” he added.

Asked how special it was to equal the league title record, Nwobodo admitted it had been the club’s target from the start of the season.

“This was our target and our mission from the beginning of the season, and now we have achieved it,” he said.

The Rangers skipper also insisted the Flying Antelopes are already thinking about retaining the crown next season.

“For sure, we are going to defend the title next season. We are a very good side and we believe we can do it again.”

Rangers captain praises coaches and supporters

Nwobodo credited both the players and coaching crew for the successful campaign.

According to him, the unity within the squad played a huge role in helping Rangers navigate a tense title race.

“Both the coaches and the players contributed a lot to this triumph this season. Everybody worked hard for this success,” he noted.

Enugu Rangers team celebrating with their fans at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos. Photo: Victor Modo

Source: Twitter

The captain also reserved special praise for Rangers supporters, who backed the team throughout the season.

“I just want to thank them and encourage them to keep supporting Rangers. We will continue to work hard and we will do even better next season,” he said.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu also continues to enhance his growing reputation after guiding Rangers to another domestic title.

The former Plateau United and MFM coach has now established himself as one of the top tacticians in Nigerian football.

Challenge ahead for NPFL stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle challenged Nigeria Premier Football League players to quickly adapt to his tactical philosophy if they want to become regular members of the national team.

The Malian tactician issued the warning while preparing the Super Eagles for their Unity Cup clash against Zimbabwe in London, insisting that NPFL stars must improve tactically to compete consistently at international level.

Source: Legit.ng