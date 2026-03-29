The influential national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has finally resigned from the party

Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 elections, and emerged fourth in the poll with 1,496,687 votes

In March 2026, Kwankwaso held meetings with senior members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, has resigned from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, March 29, obtained by Legit.ng, the 2023 presidential candidate explained that his decision to leave the NNPP was driven by the need for a fresh political alignment.

Former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso quits NNPP, citing the need for a fresh political direction ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

The 69-year-old explained that the decision to quit was not an easy one and thanked the party for the opportunity to serve.

He said:

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections.

“As a committed and bonafide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.”

Furthermore, Kwankwaso said the current political climate in the country left him with no other choice.

The opposition figure said he would align with another political platform that offers an opportunity to change Nigeria’s trajectory.

He said via a post on X:

“However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation."

Kwankwaso's full statement can be read in full below via X (formerly Twitter):

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, the Kwankwasiyya Movement directed its members to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Daily Trust, in a statement on Saturday, March 28, Habibu Sale Mohammed, spokesperson of the Movement, disclosed that Kwankwaso has concluded plans to join the coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

This Day also noted the development.

The statement said:

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform all its members across Nigeria and the general public that our Supreme Leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, 30th March 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12 pm."

Recently, Kwankwaso met with top opposition leaders like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Rabiu Kwankwaso quits NNPP and prepares to join Atiku Abubakar's party, the ADC, ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso’s meeting with fellow opposition leaders is coming a week after the former Kano State governor hosted key opposition figures at his residence in Kano as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebration. Among those in attendance were former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and ex-Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson.

Group talks up Kwankwaso-Obi alliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kwankwaso Support Group 2027 proposed a joint presidential ticket pairing Obi with Senator Kwankwaso.

Speaking in Kano, the leader of the group, Abba Gwale, stated that as loyal supporters of Kwankwaso, they found it necessary to appeal to Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, describing it as a chance to rescue the nation from its current challenges.

Source: Legit.ng