Breaking: Top APC Governor Opens Up on Meeting Atiku
The Nasarawa State Government has denied the claim that Governor Abdullahi Sule met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the performance of the lesser Hajj. It was alleged that the governor pledged to finance the move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.
However, Ibrahim Addra, the chief press secretary to Governor Sule, in a statement on Friday, March 27, said that the report is “a complete fabrication, false in its entirety, and did not happen.”
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng