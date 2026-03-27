The Nasarawa State Government has denied the claim that Governor Abdullahi Sule met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the performance of the lesser Hajj. It was alleged that the governor pledged to finance the move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

However, Ibrahim Addra, the chief press secretary to Governor Sule, in a statement on Friday, March 27, said that the report is “a complete fabrication, false in its entirety, and did not happen.”

Governor Abdullahi Sule denies holding a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng