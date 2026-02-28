ADC South-South leaders endorsed former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the South-South zone have formally endorsed Rotimi Amaechi for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

The endorsement was disclosed on Friday, February 27, by John Odigie-Oyegun, a chieftain of the ADC, at the party’s South-South leaders’ consultative meeting held in Benin City, Edo state.

South-South leaders of the African Democratic Congress back Rotimi Amaechi as their choice for the party's 2027 ticket.

Odigie-Oyegun said Amaechi used the forum to officially inform leaders of the zone of his intention to seek the presidency, noting that the response from stakeholders was unanimous.

“We are glad that our son, Rotimi Amaechi, took advantage of this meeting to brief us formally of his intention to run for the presidency of our great nation,” he said.

South-South leaders pledge unanimous support

According to Odigie-Oyegun, the former Rivers state governor was commended for engaging regional leaders before building personal political structures, a gesture he described as respectful and inclusive.

“We were very pleased. We thanked him for the respect he has for the leaders of the zone for not letting loose in this zone, for setting up his own personal structures, for ensuring like every good son that he tells his people what he has in mind before he embarks on it.

“We are pleased and I cannot report that a unanimous decision was taken to give him all the support that he needs in pursuit of his ambition.

“Lastly, we are going to meet regularly. This group of leaders are going to meet regularly to learn from each other’s experience. So that as usual, the South-South zone will become an example to be emulated by other zone in the nation.”

One-term pledge and zoning argument reiterated

Amaechi had earlier indicated his willingness to serve a single term if he secures the ADC presidential ticket and wins the 2027 election. He has also maintained that the party should field a Southern candidate in keeping with the principle of power rotation.

He has argued that the South should be allowed to complete an eight-year tenure before power shifts back to the North, warning that presenting a northern candidate could weaken the ADC’s appeal in southern regions.

ADC race tightens ahead of primaries

The South-South endorsement is seen as a boost to Amaechi’s ambition and a move that could complicate calculations for other southern aspirants within the opposition space, including figures such as Peter Obi.

Amaechi previously contested the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022, where he lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after finishing second in the primary election.

Tension over election timetable

As preparations for 2027 intensify, the ADC has also raised concerns over the timetable released by Independent National Electoral Commission, which directs political parties to hold primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026.

Political parties voice reservations about the official timetable for presidential and governorship polls.

The party, through its leadership, has rejected the schedule, arguing that it places opposition parties at a disadvantage.

ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi said the timeline creates an “almost impossible hurdle” that could hinder smaller parties from fielding candidates, citing provisions of the Electoral Act which require strict compliance with membership register submissions.

With regional endorsements now emerging, negotiations and realignments within the ADC are expected to intensify as the party edges closer to its presidential primaries.

