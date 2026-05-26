Senator Ned Nwoko revealed what he was promised before his defeat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries

Nwoko, who contested in Delta North, lost heavily to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who polled 4,462 votes, while Nwoko managed only three

In a recent interview, Nwoko disclosed what he was promised, triggering reactions from many social media users

Senator Ned Nwoko, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has opened up on his defeat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Delta North.

Nwoko lost to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who polled 4,462 votes, while Nwoko secured only three.

Regina Daniel’s ex-husband reveals shocking details after APC primaries loss. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the outcome, Nwoko alleged that legacy APC members were sidelined in favour of newcomers.

He said: “The legacy APC members have been shoved aside and the new guys that came in took over practically everything. That was the prize given to them for moving into the APC.”

He further revealed that party leaders, including the former national chairman, had assured him of a power-sharing arrangement.

“We were promised that there would be discussions on the new structure of the party. We were even told that the state exco would be dissolved to enable the old APC to get a foothold into government, but that was never done,” he stated.

Nwoko also claimed he was promised an automatic ticket before joining the party. “I was told before I came into the party that there would be an automatic ticket for me. That promise was broken because I had to compete for the ticket,” he said.

Rejecting the official results, Nwoko insisted he had evidence of victory in several wards.

“You cannot convince somebody who is innocent to say I am guilty. It’s not possible. We won the primary. I have the evidence, I have the video,” he declared.

He expressed confidence that the APC national leadership would review the matter.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniel’s ex-husband's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

derma_essentials said:

"You had a good luck charm, what did you do? You think money can buy everything Abi? E go longggggggggg😂😂😂."

adelakuntufayl said:

"Inside this APC, another APC dey inside! 😂😂😂👏👏👏."

thereal_beebee said:

"They want you to take your responsibility as a single father very seriously this time around."

uchechukwu.au said:

"They passed the law banning defection after primaries thinking they were doing Tinubu’s bidding to box Peter Obi in, not realizing they were equally part of Tinubu’s plans. He already knew most of them wouldn’t get return tickets in APC and would most likely defect to Peter Obi, which would only strengthen him. 😂."

loyal744545 said:

"Labour Party people who decamp to APC after winning with the influence of Obi 2023 are learning new things now."

Regina Daniel’s ex-husband finally speaks on APC primaries disappointment. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng