Senator Ali Ndume discusses 2027 presidential election dynamics and potential candidates

Ndume affirms that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacks fresh ideas to challenge the ruling APC

The federal lawmaker says the opposition figures, Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, face internal disunity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume said he would not write off Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The federal lawmaker representing Borno South said ADC has yet to present fresh ideas.

Ndume stated that the ADC does not yet pose a serious threat, despite the fact that many Nigerians may be dissatisfied with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, Ndume stated this while speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Ndume expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC to retain power.

“I am not worried because nobody is coming up with something new. Everybody is talking about it, whether it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Atiku, Amaechi, or Peter Obi. I don’t see anything that they put on the table.

“The man holding the steering wheel now is Tinubu, but those who are trying to take over, and the ADC itself, every day it’s here and there. Initially, I had a lot of confidence, but when you find people concentrating on themselves for the power they can get, it’s not a big deal.”

The APC chieftain said Obi, Atiku, and Amaechi have not been able to put their house in order.

He, however, said opposition should not be underrated, no matter how small.

Ndume said he will not write Atiku, Obi, or Amaechi off because that was what the PDP thought about the APC before late Muhammadu Buhari emerged president in 2015.

“Up till now, even though they have strong personalities, they have not been able to actually put their house in order. But you can’t underrate any opposition, no matter how small."

Governor Adeleke declares support for Tinubu's re-election

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027 despite local government disputes.

Osun state governor's growing support for Tinubu showed significant participation in regional activities.

Adeleke reassured Tinubu of his unwavering support amidst political tensions in the southwest state.

Senator Yari mobilises for Tinubu's re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Yari, through his support group, vowed to mobilise support for President Tinubu's re-election ahead of the 2027 elections.

This is because the Renewed Hope Network reportedly got endorsement from 1,500 APC support groups for grassroots mobilisation.

The group said it has initiated Polling Unit Canvassers to bolster grassroots efforts before the January 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng