Breaking: Abacha's Son Loses PDP Governorship Ticket in Kano

Muhammad Dalhatu wins PDP governorship ticket for Kano, defeating Mohammed Abacha by a substantial margin

Primary election conducted peacefully and transparently, ensuring adherence to party guidelines

Call for unity among party members ahead of the general elections to secure victory

Kano state - Muhammad Dalhatu has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Kano state after defeating Mohammed Abacha, son of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, in the party’s primary election.

The result was announced on Monday by the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee in Kano State, Umar Hadejia, who said the exercise was conducted peacefully and in line with party guidelines.

Abacha's Son Loses PDP Governorship Ticket in Kano

Source: UGC

Committee: “Exercise was transparent and peaceful”

Hadejia said the process that produced the party’s flagbearer was smooth, transparent and compliant with the PDP constitution and electoral procedures, Punch reported.

He also praised party members, delegates and security agencies for ensuring orderliness throughout the exercise.

Dalhatu wins with clear margin

According to the official results, Abacha polled 749 votes, while Dalhatu secured 2,233 votes to clinch the ticket.

Declaring the outcome, Hadejia stated:

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Dalhatu is hereby declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary election and consequently returned as the party’s candidate for Kano State.”

Call for unity ahead of general elections

The committee urged all aspirants and stakeholders to close ranks and work towards strengthening the party ahead of the general elections in Kano state.

It stressed that unity within the party would be key to securing victory at the polls, Vanguard reported.

Abacha’s repeated attempts at governorship ticket

Mohammed Abacha has previously contested for the PDP governorship ticket, including in 2023 when he lost amid internal party disputes.

He also ran in the 2019 governorship election under the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), marking another unsuccessful attempt to become governor of Kano state.

Tinubu's ex-minister loses primary

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also defeated in the contest was Bala Maijama’a A. Wunti, a former senior official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Source: Legit.ng