Dele Momodu has suggested a powerful opposition coalition could challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Atiku Abubakar's experience makes him a strong contender against President Tinubu, according to Momodu

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, emphasised the need for viable opposition candidates in Nigeria's political landscape

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has said that an opposition ticket involving Atiku Abubakar and a southern political figure with allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Momodu, speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, March 15, as reported by Legit.ng, argued that a coalition ticket featuring Atiku, a former Nigerian vice president, and a prominent southern politician, such as former governors Rotimi Amaechi or Peter Obi, could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances in the next general election.

Dele Momodu highlights an opposition coalition with Atiku Abubakar that could successfully challenge President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu

Source: Twitter

'Atiku-ADC ticket could topple Tinubu'

He said:

“I believe if we have a combination of Atiku, maybe with Peter Obi, maybe with Rotimi Amaechi, or any other person that comes from the South, Tinubu will be gone. It will be the end of Tinubu’s foundation, not the APC."

According to him, Atiku’s long-standing presidential ambition and experience position him as a formidable contender if he emerges as the ADC candidate for the 2027 election.

Momodu, an ally of Atiku, added:

“From my analysis, Atiku Abubakar, even those who did not like Atiku before, now he is smelling like roses, because the enemy of your enemy is your friend. He has prepared forever, just like Donald Trump was preparing forever. People said Donald Trump is old, and like a joke, he is doing his second term now.

“I believe that there must be opposition politics; there must be opposition candidates. But Tinubu wants to contest against himself, and it doesn’t make sense to me."

Asked whether he believes Atiku has what it takes to defeat Tinubu in 2027, Momodu said the Adamawa-born politician's political structure and persistence make him a leading aspirant.

Dele Momodu says President Bola Tinubu will coast to an easy victory in the 2027 election if his main challenger is a southerner. Photo credit: Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

Earlier, Momodu admitted that it is sad and difficult to watch chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leave the party and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, however, asserted that the 'only option left' to democratically oust President Tinubu is to "play ethnic and religious cards'.

A former governor of Lagos and a veteran power broker at the heart of Nigeria's political class, Tinubu is at the helm of Africa's most populous country and top oil producer as it struggles with overlapping crises.

Those include Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom and conflicts between herders and farmers, as well as industrial-scale oil theft, high inflation and deep-rooted poverty.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Boma shares prophecy on Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the ADC presidential ticket.

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X account, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

Source: Legit.ng