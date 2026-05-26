Jeroid Celebrates 9 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Community Impact

Jeroid is celebrating nine years of operations, marking a major milestone in its evolution from a small crypto trading venture into one of Nigeria’s leading digital finance platforms.

What began in a single-room apartment has grown into a fast-expanding ecosystem serving hundreds of thousands of users through crypto trading, gift card exchange, digital payments, and community-driven Web3 initiatives.



Source: UGC

Over the years, the platform has recorded several major milestones, including the launch of the Jeroid mobile app in 2021, the release of Jeroid V2 in 2023, expansion into broader financial utility services, and recognition as one of Nigeria’s notable high-growth SMEs.

The company also became the first crypto trading platform in Nigeria to achieve ISO certification, reinforcing its focus on operational standards, security, and user trust. Beyond transactions, the company has increasingly invested in ecosystem growth through educational campaigns, creator economy conversations, grassroots Web3 adoption efforts, and the launch of Jeroid Angels, a community-focused initiative designed to drive crypto awareness across campuses and underserved communities.

These actions paid off. Today, Jeroid processes over one million transactions monthly, serves more than 500,000 users, and has recorded transaction volumes exceeding $1 billion.

According to CEO Jeremiah Mayowa, “These nine years show how strong our integrity is and how committed we are to building something real and lasting—not just a quick win. We’ve built a company with a solid foundation that will stand long after us.”

Despite the volatility and uncertainty that have defined the crypto industry over the years, Jeroid says consistency has remained one of its core principles, becoming the biggest gift card and crypto trading platform in the country.

To mark this milestone, Jeroid has introduced its Ninth Anniversary Promo. Over the coming two weeks, the platform is offering users the opportunity to trade digital assets at the most advantageous market rates.

For the company, the milestone is not simply about surviving nine years in business. It is about continuing to evolve with the people and communities that helped build it.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng