Breaking: ADC Presidential Aspirant’s Group Boycotts Result Announcement, Gives Reason
- A support group loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has rejected the ADC primary results, describing the exercise as a “sham” and alleging irregularities and misconduct
- Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner with 52,200 votes, amid claims of voting irregularities in Imo state
- ADC officials maintain that the primary election was peaceful and transparent, praising the "orderly conduct" of party members
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Owerri, Imo state - The Rotimi Amaechi support group on Tuesday, May 26, rejected the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary that declared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the winner in Imo state, describing the exercise as a “sham.”
The group, known as the Movement for Amaechi’s Presidency and led by Chigozie Alex, alleged that what took place was not a direct primary but a secret selection allegedly carried out in connivance with Atiku’s agents, who moved to undisclosed locations to conduct the process without the presence of other aspirants’ agents and without adherence to the ADC constitution or the Electoral Act.
Amaechi group rejects ADC primary result
Furthermore, it claimed that elections were not held in most wards across the state, The Punch noted.
According to the group, registered ADC members who turned out to vote were turned away due to the absence of officials, voting materials, and designated polling units.
They also alleged that in areas where any activity occurred, their accredited agents were neither informed nor allowed access, insisting they were excluded while a “secret process” was conducted in their absence.
Atiku sweeps Imo with 52,200 votes
Earlier on Tuesday, May 26, the ADC Imo chapter concluded its presidential primary election across the 305 wards of the state, with Atiku recording an overwhelming victory.
The exercise ended with Atiku polling an impressive 52,200 votes to emerge as the clear frontrunner in the contest.
Announcing the results in Owerri at the ADC state secretariat, Eko Atu, the chairman of the ADC national presidential primaries electoral panel for Imo state, disclosed that ex-Rivers Governor Amaechi secured 7,659 votes, while another presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, garnered 1,121 votes.
Breaking: ADC presidential aspirant announces action he'll take next as Atiku leads across major states
As reported by The Nation, Atu described the exercise as peaceful, transparent, and well coordinated, noting that the successful conduct of the primaries reflected the party’s commitment to democratic principles and credible internal processes.
The newspaper stated that Atu expressed appreciation to ADC members across Imo state for their 'orderly conduct throughout the exercise and commended the state leadership of the party under Professor James Okoroma for providing a conducive atmosphere that enabled the electoral panel to effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities'.
Legit.ng reports that all is set for the ADC to begin the final collation of results of its presidential primaries held across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The final collation of results, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, has yet to begin at 7 p.m.
Read more on ADC:
- 2027 election: ADC responds to rumours INEC refused to recognise David Mark's new leadership
- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
- 2027 election: ADC speaks as Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly considers joining party
ADC's Bala makes fresh demand
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nafiu Bala-Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the ADC, asked the chief judge of the Federal High Court for a change of the judge handling a matter involving his party.
Bala-Gombe, who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat, sought a transfer of his suit from Judge Emeka Nwite to another judge. This, he said, is to enable judicial impartiality.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.