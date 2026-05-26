A support group loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has rejected the ADC primary results, describing the exercise as a “sham” and alleging irregularities and misconduct

Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner with 52,200 votes, amid claims of voting irregularities in Imo state

ADC officials maintain that the primary election was peaceful and transparent, praising the "orderly conduct" of party members

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Owerri, Imo state - The Rotimi Amaechi support group on Tuesday, May 26, rejected the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary that declared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the winner in Imo state, describing the exercise as a “sham.”

The group, known as the Movement for Amaechi’s Presidency and led by Chigozie Alex, alleged that what took place was not a direct primary but a secret selection allegedly carried out in connivance with Atiku’s agents, who moved to undisclosed locations to conduct the process without the presence of other aspirants’ agents and without adherence to the ADC constitution or the Electoral Act.

Rotimi Amaechi support group rejects ADC presidential primary outcome in Imo state, describing the exercise as a “sham” after Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi group rejects ADC primary result

Furthermore, it claimed that elections were not held in most wards across the state, The Punch noted.

According to the group, registered ADC members who turned out to vote were turned away due to the absence of officials, voting materials, and designated polling units.

They also alleged that in areas where any activity occurred, their accredited agents were neither informed nor allowed access, insisting they were excluded while a “secret process” was conducted in their absence.

Atiku sweeps Imo with 52,200 votes

Earlier on Tuesday, May 26, the ADC Imo chapter concluded its presidential primary election across the 305 wards of the state, with Atiku recording an overwhelming victory.

The exercise ended with Atiku polling an impressive 52,200 votes to emerge as the clear frontrunner in the contest.

Announcing the results in Owerri at the ADC state secretariat, Eko Atu, the chairman of the ADC national presidential primaries electoral panel for Imo state, disclosed that ex-Rivers Governor Amaechi secured 7,659 votes, while another presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, garnered 1,121 votes.

As reported by The Nation, Atu described the exercise as peaceful, transparent, and well coordinated, noting that the successful conduct of the primaries reflected the party’s commitment to democratic principles and credible internal processes.

The newspaper stated that Atu expressed appreciation to ADC members across Imo state for their 'orderly conduct throughout the exercise and commended the state leadership of the party under Professor James Okoroma for providing a conducive atmosphere that enabled the electoral panel to effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities'.

Key stakeholder Eko Atu commends ADC members in after the party's primaries in Imo state and elsewhere. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that all is set for the ADC to begin the final collation of results of its presidential primaries held across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The final collation of results, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, has yet to begin at 7 p.m.

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ADC's Bala makes fresh demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nafiu Bala-Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the ADC, asked the chief judge of the Federal High Court for a change of the judge handling a matter involving his party.

Bala-Gombe, who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat, sought a transfer of his suit from Judge Emeka Nwite to another judge. This, he said, is to enable judicial impartiality.

Source: Legit.ng