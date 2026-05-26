Breaking: PDP Consensus Candidate for 2027 Presidential Election Announced, Video Trends
- Senator Sandy Onor has been named the PDP's consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections
- The PDP, a former ruling party and one of Nigeria’s major political parties, was founded on August 31, 1998
- PDP's leadership in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, reportedly affirmed Onor's candidacy through a voice vote
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed has announced former Cross River state governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate.
Legit.ng reports that the PDP has indeed been engulfed in a protracted, multi-layered crisis since the aftermath of its 2022 presidential primary. This prolonged turmoil has significantly weakened Nigeria's 'main opposition party'.
As reported by Channels TV, the announcement regarding Onor's announcement was made by the chairman of the PDP presidential primaries collation committee and former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, during the collation and presentation of the party’s presidential primary results at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 26.
TVC News also noted the development.
Members of the presidential primaries collation committee said the exercise followed consultations and voice votes conducted among party members across the states.
Onor emerged as the sole presidential aspirant after declaring his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election and obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms earlier this month.
Ortom presents Onor as PDP candidate
Speaking during the exercise, Ortom said the committee had been engaging with party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and had arrived at a consensus ahead of the announcement.
He later officially presented Senator Onor as the PDP’s consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.
National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdullahi Zuru and Prof. Rhoda Habor Gumus, alongside other officials of the commission, reportedly monitored the exercise at the party’s national secretariat.
Following the announcement, the leadership of the PDP presented a certificate of return and the party’s flag to Senator Sandy Onor as the party’s presidential candidate.
An X video showing Sandy Onor with his PDP certificate of return can be watched below:
Oyo PDP affirms Onor’s candidacy
In the same vein, members of the PDP in Oyo state on Tuesday, May 26, affirmed the candidacy of Onor as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.
The affirmation took place in Ibadan during a gathering of party leaders and members, where Onor’s candidacy received overwhelming endorsement through a voice vote conducted by the state chapter of the party.
Per Guardian, the Oyo state chairman of the PDP, Prof. Rahman Akinoso, who presided over the exercise, called for the voice vote, which was unanimously adopted by party faithful present at the event.
The affirmation is expected to strengthen the PDP’s internal consultations and preparations as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum across the country.
Read more PDP news:
- PDP govs' defections: "South east can't be captured," Obi breaks silence
- Diri’s PDP's resignation: Tinubu's minister mentions number of states APC would control before 2027 election
Fayose predicts more PDP govs' exit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, said three more governors from the PDP are preparing to leave the opposition party.
According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.