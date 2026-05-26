Senator Sandy Onor has been named the PDP's consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections

The PDP, a former ruling party and one of Nigeria’s major political parties, was founded on August 31, 1998

PDP's leadership in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, reportedly affirmed Onor's candidacy through a voice vote

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed has announced former Cross River state governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate.

Legit.ng reports that the PDP has indeed been engulfed in a protracted, multi-layered crisis since the aftermath of its 2022 presidential primary. This prolonged turmoil has significantly weakened Nigeria's 'main opposition party'.

Sandy Onor emerges as a factional PDP presidential candidate. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels TV, the announcement regarding Onor's announcement was made by the chairman of the PDP presidential primaries collation committee and former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, during the collation and presentation of the party’s presidential primary results at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 26.

TVC News also noted the development.

Members of the presidential primaries collation committee said the exercise followed consultations and voice votes conducted among party members across the states.

Onor emerged as the sole presidential aspirant after declaring his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election and obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms earlier this month.

Ortom presents Onor as PDP candidate

Speaking during the exercise, Ortom said the committee had been engaging with party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and had arrived at a consensus ahead of the announcement.

He later officially presented Senator Onor as the PDP’s consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Samuel Ortom, former governor of Benue state, presents Sandy Onor as the PDP consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Hon Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdullahi Zuru and Prof. Rhoda Habor Gumus, alongside other officials of the commission, reportedly monitored the exercise at the party’s national secretariat.

Following the announcement, the leadership of the PDP presented a certificate of return and the party’s flag to Senator Sandy Onor as the party’s presidential candidate.

An X video showing Sandy Onor with his PDP certificate of return can be watched below:

Oyo PDP affirms Onor’s candidacy

In the same vein, members of the PDP in Oyo state on Tuesday, May 26, affirmed the candidacy of Onor as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The affirmation took place in Ibadan during a gathering of party leaders and members, where Onor’s candidacy received overwhelming endorsement through a voice vote conducted by the state chapter of the party.

Per Guardian, the Oyo state chairman of the PDP, Prof. Rahman Akinoso, who presided over the exercise, called for the voice vote, which was unanimously adopted by party faithful present at the event.

The affirmation is expected to strengthen the PDP’s internal consultations and preparations as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum across the country.

Read more PDP news:

Fayose predicts more PDP govs' exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, said three more governors from the PDP are preparing to leave the opposition party.

According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.

Source: Legit.ng