President Bola Tinubu's fate running against a joint ticket of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 elections has been projected

Reno Omokri, the recently appointed Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, made the projection while reacting to the position of Dele Momodu, that the Atiku and Obi ticket would defeat Tinubu in the 2027 poll

Omokri's projection came amid the move by the coalition movement, in which Atiku and Obi are reportedly members, to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections

Reno Omokri, the recently appointed Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, has projected the possibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar losing woefully should he run a joint ticket with the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, in the 2027 presidential election.

The former presidential aide made the comment while reacting to the claim of Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and publisher, that the joint ticket of Tinubu and Obi would defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Reno Omokri says Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's joint ticket would lose to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Omokri explained that Atiku and Obi, who made significant statements in the 2023 presidential election, could lose even Adamawa, the home state of the former vice president, in the 2027 elections.

He explained that, as much as northern Nigeria places value on politics, religion is more important to the people than politics. Thus, he posited that the North would not vote for someone like Peter Obi, who once allegedly said he would unleash religious war on Muslims in the country.

This is coming as the country prepares for the next round of elections in the country, and at a time when political actors are making alignments and realignments ahead of the poll.

Recall that Atiku and Obi are leaders of the coalition movement that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their political platform, in their bid to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Reactions trail Omokri's projections of Tinubu's fate

However, Omokri's position has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comment:

Muh'd Hadi Hamman'adama rejected Omokri's claim:

"As a Northerner, our care is who will give us a good life, end insecurity, and educate our people; this is the man we need. And #AtikuObi is good for us, no more using religion to deceive us. Our main issue now is that the government is not talking about what @PeterObi did."

Reno Omokri says Atiku Abubakar would lose Adamawa if he runs with Peter Obi Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Okwuchukwu Ameh said Nigerians will decide the winner in the election:

"In the end, Nigerians will decide based on who they believe can unite the country and deliver good governance."

Femi Akintola criticised Dele Momodu:

"Dele made a huge mistake on ChannelsTV yesterday to dismiss this cohort of Ambassadors as the least qualified in history. First of all, he is not more qualified than any of them, and secondly, he struck raw nerves for someone who can easily become the subject of much ridicule."

Gladiator in a Suit faulted Dele Momody:

"Dele Momodu should stop misleading people with political fantasies. The truth is simple: he has no electoral value anywhere in Nigeria. He has never won an election & does not command votes in any region, so presenting himself as a strategist who can determine winning tickets."

You can read Omokri's full statement on X here:

3 PDP senators resign from party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate experienced drama after three senators from two core northern states announced their defections from the PDP to the APC.

Reports indicated that the state governors of the defecting senators recently made a similar move when they defected from the umbrella party to the APC.

The defection, which happened amid alignment and realignment, has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng