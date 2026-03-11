Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah has predicted that Peter Obi will win 70% of the votes in the 2027 presidential election

Legal challenges are anticipated as election results may be announced in court, according to Reverend Eliyah

Eliyah highlighted vote-buying and predicted intense election conflict between Peter Obi and the current government, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Aba, Abia State - Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia State has prophesied that Peter Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 11, Rev. Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Rev. Eliyah predicts that Obi will defeat President Tinubu and other contenders, securing 70% of the votes in the 2027 election, with the results expected to face legal challenges. Photo credit: s

Source: Twitter

Reverend Eliyah prophesies Obi's victory

The video was captioned 'Prophecy on the 2027 election in Nigeria.'

His words:

“You see the Nigerian presidential election that is coming, it is going to be very tough.

“What will happen? Peter Obi and the recent government, and the president (Bola Ahmed Tinubu), it is only two of them that will battle the election. But look at people, look at how they are buying the election, giving people money for them to cast the vote. This is what I am seeing. They are bribing people to cast the vote. But I’m seeing war. Among 100 per cent, Peter Obi took the 70.

"And the recent government has the 30 per cent. And they started using money, buying these people in. At the end, there was no result. The result was announced in the court, but people will not agree. It is coming.”

Reverend Eliyah’s video can be watched in full here via Facebook.

Obi, Atiku eye ADC ticket

Legit.ng reports that Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, defected to the ADC in December 2025, shortly after announcing his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Top Nigerian politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, are also members of the ADC.

Atiku Abubakar confirms 2027 presidential run alongside Peter Obi as Nigerians await the ADC primary election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

In August 2025, Atiku dispelled speculation that he might skip the upcoming presidential race, confirming that he intends to run for the nation’s top office in the next election cycle.

Atiku, 79, has contested Nigeria’s presidency six times (1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023), representing multiple parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Congress (AC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), cementing his status as a perennial candidate in Nigerian politics.

Political stakeholders are now anticipating the ADC primary election, expected to take place later in 2026.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top ADC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video recently shared on her Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident, she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng