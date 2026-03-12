Prophet Ekong Ituen has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election

Prior to the 2023 election, Prophet Ituen accurately predicted the outcome of the 2023 election, correctly foreseeing Tinubu’s victory

The cleric said that Atiku Abubakar, who has contested for the presidency of Nigeria six times, will never become the president of the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Aba, Abia State - Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory in the 2027 presidential election.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Prophet Ituen also urged Nigerians to pray against an attempted coup.

Ituen prophesies that APC's President Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to secure victory in the 2027 election.

Prophet Ituen prophesies Tinubu's victory

Ituen wrote on Facebook:

"Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election, as reflected in the spiritual realm. You may not like him, but that is what I saw in my revelation. Only death can stop him.

"In another development, Nigerians should pray against an attempted coup because those against him in collaboration with foreign conspirators, will go to any length to see that he doesn’t last long in office.

"I am appealing to our Christian leaders to refrain from making inflammatory utterances that promote conflicts and disunity. I urge them to align with the Biblical standard, and cease from marketing religious hatred and sentiment in place of constructive criticism, as Christianity is a religion of love and peace, void of hatred, as whatever anyone becomes in life is exclusively in the hands of God, because God gives power to whoever He pleases."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, 73, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 election; his reforms earned praise from certain stakeholders, but ignited a cost-of-living crisis.

The president's reforms have won applause from credit ratings agencies, foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Critics say they have caused arguably the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory.

Presidents in Nigeria can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Eliyah prophesies Peter Obi's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia State prophesied that Peter Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are key members of the ADC opposition coalition.

Rev. Eliyah projected that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

