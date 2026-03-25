Vice-President Khashim Shettima dismissed the African Democratic Congress as an “empty bone” and urged Nigerians not to support the party

Shettima Told supporters at Gusau Trade Fair Complex that ADC had nothing to offer and compared it to a bone without marrow or flesh

Vice-President Criticised ADC for lacking the qualities needed to deliver Nigerians and warned citizens against being swayed by its promises

Gausa, Borno state - Vice-President Khashim Shettima has dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as an “empty bone,” urging Nigerians not to support the party.

He made the comments while addressing a large gathering of his supporters at the Gusau Trade Fair Complex, highlighting what he described as the ADC’s lack of capacity to serve the nation.

Shettima Calls ADC 'Empty Bone' as Party Plots to Sack APC, Tinubu in 2027

Source: Twitter

Shettima labels ADC an empty bone

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, Shettima insisted that the ADC had nothing to offer Nigerians.

“Do you know that ADC? It has nothing to offer for you, therefore you shall not go there. Do you know bone? ADC is just like an empty bone neither has bone marrow nor flesh on it,” he said.

Criticism of ADC’s capabilities

The Vice-President further criticised the ADC, stating that the party “lacks the qualities needed to deliver Nigerians,” and warned citizens against being swayed by its promises.

Shettima’s comments come amid speculation that the ADC is positioning itself as a challenger to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Analysts suggest that such statements signal the APC’s intent to consolidate its base ahead of the next general election.

As political tensions rise, Shettima’s remarks are expected to fuel debates over party loyalties and the credibility of emerging political players in Nigeria.

2027 election: Atiku's son joins ADC

Legit.ng previously reported that Adamu Atiku, one of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has announced that he has formally registered with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling his political alignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 12, he said his decision to join the ADC was motivated by a desire to contribute to the strengthening of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy and to work with citizens committed to national development.

Explaining the move, he said aligning with the ADC reflects his belief in collective efforts aimed at improving governance and restoring national values.

Source: Legit.ng