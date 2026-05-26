Veteran gospel singer Evangelist Dr Bola Are has delivered a message to Nigerian Christians regarding an urgent 3-day national prayer to seek divine intervention for the country

The respected gospel minister revealed how God sent her the instructions to inform church leaders and believers across all denominations to pray for national healing

Evangelist Bola Are urged bodies like the Christian Association of Nigeria to join the prayer sessions to save the nation

Veteran gospel singer and evangelist Dr Bola Are has delivered a strong call to Nigerian Christians, urging them to unite in prayer as the nation faces insecurity and economic hardship.

In a video posted on her Instagram page hours ago, she explained that God gave her a message for believers both within Nigeria and abroad, explaining that the country’s healing depends on collective repentance and prayer.

Evangelist Bola Are calls on Christians across Nigeria to begin special prayers over hardship and insecurity in the country. Photo: evangbolaare

Source: Instagram

The evangelist said God instructed her to tell Christians to dedicate three days, specifically the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of June, to intense prayers for Nigeria.

She explained that those who obey will prosper, referencing the Bible passage in 2 Chronicles 7:14, which speaks about humility, repentance and God’s promise to heal the land.

“My name is Evangelist Dr Bola Are. God sent me to all Christians that are in Nigeria, both home and abroad, to pray between on the 1st, on the 2nd, and on the 3rd of June, quickly, that God should take control of Nigeria. And those people that does it we prosper. And that’s what 2 Chronicles chapter 7, verse 14 says.”

The gospel singer narrated how a farmer travelled from Iseyin, Oyo state, to deliver a divine message, confirming that God wanted her to announce this call.

Bola Are shares message about Nigeria and calls for nationwide Christian prayers from June 1 to June 3. Photo: evangbolaare

Source: Instagram

According to her, the instruction is for all pastors, evangelists, prophets, bishops, archbishops and leaders of every denomination to gather in prayer during those three days.

“God sent a farmer to me all the way from Iseyin, sent to me that God said he should go and meet me for me to say that God wants all Christians, all planters of churches, all pastors, all evangelists, all prophetesses, all prophets, all archbishops, all bishops… That we should gather together between 1, 2, 3, on the 1st, on the 2nd, on the 3rd of June.”

The veteran worship minister emphasised that the prayers should be held between 3pm and 6pm daily, with no night vigils, and that Christians should thank God for sending His word and trust Him to forgive and heal the nation.

She added that the call is not about denomination but about unity, urging the Christian Association of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and all churches, including Anglican, Methodist, Seraph and CAC, to join.

“This is not matter of a denomination. Christian Association of Nigeria, the leader, the president, I’m telling you, God said we should pray for 3 good days. PFN and all denominations in Nigeria, in Christendom, should pray to God of creation.”

Mama Bola Are concluded by declaring the prayers in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, saying Nigeria is like Jerusalem and must be lifted before God for deliverance.

Watch Bola Are's video below:

Bola Are consoles grieving Adegbodu Twins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran gospel singer and evangelist Dr Bola Are visited the Adegbodu family house following the death of Taiwo Adegbodu of the Adegbodu Twins.

The respected minister comforted Kehinde Adegbodu, who broke down in tears as she embraced him during the emotional condolence visit captured in a viral video.

Source: Legit.ng