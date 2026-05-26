2027 Election: Kefiano Clinches Plateau PDP Governorship Ticket, Makes Key Vow
- Businessman Kefas Wungak Ropshik has won the Plateau state PDP governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Ropshik pledged people-centred leadership and single-term governance for Plateau state, north-central Nigeria
- The gubernatorial hopeful called for unity among PDP members and emphasised development and inclusiveness
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Jos, Plateau state - Kefas Wungak Ropshik has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state after winning the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng gathered that Ropshik secured 19,938 votes to defeat three other aspirants and clinch the party’s ticket.
Ropshik vows single-term Plateau governorship
The primary election involved delegates and party members from the 17 local government areas (LGAs) of Plateau state, the Guardian noted on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
In his acceptance speech, Ropshik thanked party leaders, supporters, delegates, and residents of the state for their support.
He said the victory represented a collective effort toward building a more secure, prosperous, and united Plateau state.
He stated:
“I accept this mandate with gratitude to God Almighty, whose grace has sustained this journey from Garram in Kanke to this moment."
Ropshik reiterated his “Plateau First” philosophy, stating that his ambition is rooted in service, inclusiveness, responsible governance, and sustainable development.
He also said his administration would prioritise security, economic development, youth empowerment, investment growth, transparent governance, and social inclusion.
Ropshik, popularly known as “Kefiano,” added:
“I humbly accept the nomination of our great party with gratitude and a renewed commitment to place Plateau First. This victory belongs to the people, and together we will build a united, secure, and prosperous Plateau."
Furthermore, Ropshik stated that he intends to serve only one four-year term if elected governor, saying the decision aligns with the state’s zoning arrangement and political stability.
The Punch quoted Ropshik as saying:
“Keeping in line with the existing zoning agreement that promotes peace, stability, and unity in Plateau state, I intend to spend just four years in government."
Ropshik calls for PDP unity
He urged other contestants and party members to work together ahead of the February 2027 governorship election.
The prominent entrepreneur also stressed the need for unity across ethnic, religious, and political lines.
Ropshik is the founder of Kefiano Group and Kefiano Autos.
Read more on Kefas Ropshik:
- Kefiano reacts as Supreme Court voids Ibadan PDP convention, clears way for Wike-backed group
- Moves to unseat Governor Mutfwang: Kefiano throws hat into the ring ahead of 2027 election
Solution to prolonged PDP crisis
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.
The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng
The FCT minister warned that disobeying court orders could endanger the future of the party, stressing that leaders must not allow personal interests to destroy a political platform that has existed since 1998.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.