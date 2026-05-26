Businessman Kefas Wungak Ropshik has won the Plateau state PDP governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections

Ropshik pledged people-centred leadership and single-term governance for Plateau state, north-central Nigeria

The gubernatorial hopeful called for unity among PDP members and emphasised development and inclusiveness

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau state - Kefas Wungak Ropshik has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state after winning the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Ropshik secured 19,938 votes to defeat three other aspirants and clinch the party’s ticket.

Kefas Wungak Ropshik emerges as Plateau PDP governorship candidate, pledging people-centred leadership and unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kefas Ropshik

Source: Facebook

Ropshik vows single-term Plateau governorship

The primary election involved delegates and party members from the 17 local government areas (LGAs) of Plateau state, the Guardian noted on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

In his acceptance speech, Ropshik thanked party leaders, supporters, delegates, and residents of the state for their support.

He said the victory represented a collective effort toward building a more secure, prosperous, and united Plateau state.

He stated:

“I accept this mandate with gratitude to God Almighty, whose grace has sustained this journey from Garram in Kanke to this moment."

Ropshik reiterated his “Plateau First” philosophy, stating that his ambition is rooted in service, inclusiveness, responsible governance, and sustainable development.

He also said his administration would prioritise security, economic development, youth empowerment, investment growth, transparent governance, and social inclusion.

Ropshik, popularly known as “Kefiano,” added:

“I humbly accept the nomination of our great party with gratitude and a renewed commitment to place Plateau First. This victory belongs to the people, and together we will build a united, secure, and prosperous Plateau."

Furthermore, Ropshik stated that he intends to serve only one four-year term if elected governor, saying the decision aligns with the state’s zoning arrangement and political stability.

The Punch quoted Ropshik as saying:

“Keeping in line with the existing zoning agreement that promotes peace, stability, and unity in Plateau state, I intend to spend just four years in government."

Ropshik calls for PDP unity

He urged other contestants and party members to work together ahead of the February 2027 governorship election.

The prominent entrepreneur also stressed the need for unity across ethnic, religious, and political lines.

Ropshik is the founder of Kefiano Group and Kefiano Autos.

Read more on Kefas Ropshik:

Solution to prolonged PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng

The FCT minister warned that disobeying court orders could endanger the future of the party, stressing that leaders must not allow personal interests to destroy a political platform that has existed since 1998.

Source: Legit.ng