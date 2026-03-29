Comrade Isaac Balami has hailed the APC’s national convention as a sign of unity and stability ahead of the 2027 elections

The former deputy campaign manager for the Obi/Datti presidential ticket under the Labour Party announced plans to integrate 70% of the 'Obidient' structure into the APC

Balami emphasised youth inclusion and grassroots mobilisation to enhance the APC’s electoral strength

Abuja, FCT - Comrade Isaac Balami, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and youth leader, has congratulated the party’s national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on what he described as a “highly successful and unifying” national convention.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 28, Balami also hailed Yilwatda’s re-election, noting that his emergence through a consensus arrangement at the APC’s 8th National Convention reflects growing unity and internal stability within the ruling party.

Isaac Balami congratulates Nentawe Yilwatda as the APC returns him as the national chairman. Photo credit: Isaac Balami

Source: UGC

How will APC absorb the “Obidient” structure?

The APC chieftain announced plans to collapse and move over 70 per cent of the “Obidient” structure into the APC.

According to him, the move is part of a broader political realignment aimed at consolidating youth support and strengthening grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Balami, who previously served as deputy campaign manager for the Obi/Datti presidential ticket under the Labour Party, said his decision was driven by what he described as a “clear conviction” in the leadership direction of the party and the current administration.

How is FG fostering inclusion in the Middle Belt?

He further argued that the current government has, for the first time, provided a sense of inclusion for minority ethnic nationalities in the Middle Belt, cutting across both Muslim and Christian communities.

He stressed that future presidential hopefuls must prioritise inclusiveness, particularly for historically marginalised regions, if they hope to gain broad national acceptance.

Balami also called on members of the Obidient movement who may be hesitant about joining the APC due to public perception to take what he described as a “bold and realistic step,” insisting that political relevance must be tied to viable structures.

“As part of our commitment to national progress, I am proud to announce the integration of a significant portion of about 70 per cent of the Obidient structure we built over the years into the APC. This is a structure powered by millions of politically conscious and highly mobilised young Nigerians, now aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda," he said.

“During the Obi/Datti campaign, we demonstrated capacity, discipline, and reach across both the North and the South. We did not just make noise, we built a movement. That same energy, organisation, and commitment will now be deployed within the APC to achieve even greater national impact.

“For those who are still hesitant, I urge you to reflect on the realities of our political system. Elections are won not just by passion, but by structure, reach, and strategic positioning. Where such structures are weak or non-existent, efforts, no matter how noble, may not translate into electoral success."

Critics misunderstand Tinubu - Balami

Balami further stated that some critics have misunderstood Tinubu, noting that the president has shown willingness to be inclusive and to create opportunities for young people and previously underrepresented groups.

“In the coming weeks, we will intensify grassroots mobilisation, particularly across Northern Nigeria. What is unfolding is a strategic alignment that will redefine political participation among young people. The message is clear; the structure is solid, the movement is evolving, and the road to 2027 is already being firmly established," he added.

Balami expressed confidence that the integration of youth-driven political structures into the APC would significantly enhance the party’s electoral strength, positioning it for a more decisive victory in the next election cycle.

Nentawe Yilwatda returns as the APC national chairman after the elective convention in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC returns Yilwatda, Basiru as national chairman, secretary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC confirmed the return of Yilwatda as national chairman. This is also as the party confirmed the return of Ajibola Basiru as national secretary, following its fourth elective national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The convention election committee announced the duo’s election as part of several officials returned via consensus, marking a continuation of the party’s leadership arrangements.

The APC had earlier affirmed it would retain the existing zoning arrangement for all national working committee (NWC) positions during the convention.

Source: Legit.ng