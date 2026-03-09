The APC has condemned the alleged smear campaign against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu ahead of the 2027 elections

Allegations of irregularities in Kalu's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and law school records sparked controversy

APC, an opposition party in Abia State, accused Otti's government of using public funds for orchestrated media attacks against Kalu

Umuahia, Abia State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has strongly condemned what it described as a desperate and coordinated attempt by certain individuals and interests to undermine and tarnish the reputation of Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng recalls that a coalition led by the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance had raised concerns about alleged irregularities in Kalu’s legal training and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) records.

APC defends Kalu amid allegations

At a press conference in Abuja, Dominic Ogakwu, leader of the coalition, claimed it was “statutorily impossible” for Kalu to have completed the NYSC programme and the Nigerian Law School simultaneously. He alleged that records showed Kalu, then known as Benjamin Okezie Osisiogu, attended the Nigerian Law School between 2010 and 2011, and that his NYSC discharge certificate, issued in March 2011, overlapped with his law school programme.

Ogakwu stated:

“Only one of two scenarios can apply. Either he did not participate fully in the NYSC service year, or he never attended the Nigerian Law School to qualify for the Bar. We demand clarity and accountability from Kalu himself, the NYSC, and the Council of Legal Education."

The groups called on the NYSC to clarify the authenticity of the discharge certificate allegedly issued to Kalu and urged the Council of Legal Education to provide proof of his attendance record at the law school.

They further demanded that the deputy speaker step aside pending the outcome of any investigation.

Otti govt accused of targeting Kalu

Reacting through a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, March 9, Uche Aguoru, the APC spokesperson in Abia State, accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of using taxpayers’ funds to sponsor a smear campaign against the deputy speaker.

The APC said:

"Such actions appear to be driven by fear of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s rising political stature and his growing acceptance across Abia State.

"In recent weeks, the Alex Otti-led government has embarked on what can only be described as a wild goose chase, sponsoring media attacks and propaganda targeted at Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. These coordinated campaigns are clearly aimed at damaging the reputation of the Deputy Speaker, simply because certain political actors are apprehensive about the overwhelming support he enjoys and the likelihood of his victory should he decide to contest the governorship of Abia State. However, those hoping to bring down Benjamin Kalu must search for another occupation or be prepared to wait forever."

It continued:

"The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as far back as May 23, 2023, issued a formal verification letter which clearly addressed and laid to rest the issues surrounding his NYSC records, affirming that there was no discrepancy or wrongdoing."

Furthermore, the APC alleged that recently, meetings were held in Abuja involving officials of the Abia State government and a section of the media, "where the sum of N50 million was reportedly distributed to some journalists to revive attacks on the Deputy Speaker using issues that had long been resolved by competent national authorities."

The APC said:

"These sensational allegations and orchestrated attacks are being championed by a politically stranded actor who currently lacks a viable political platform, having destroyed the party that once gave him relevance during the Peter Obi wave. Now afraid of losing the governorship should Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu declare interest, such elements are desperately attempting to re-enter the APC by first trying to discredit the Deputy Speaker.

"Ironically, the APC in Abia State has grown remarkably strong and attractive. an achievement many once considered impossible, but which has been made possible through the strategic leadership, commitment and political influence of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. Today, individuals who once dismissed the possibility of the APC winning elections in Abia are now lobbying from Abuja to join the party. True to his character, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has remained calm, focused and undistracted by the antics of those unsettled by the rising popularity and acceptance of the APC in Abia State under his leadership. One thing remains certain: he whom God has lifted, no man can bring down."

The statement concluded:

"No amount of propaganda, sponsored columns, or hatchet journalism, even if funded with the state’s four-year allocation, can diminish the reputation of Benjamin Kalu or erode the love and goodwill he enjoys among the people of Abia State."

