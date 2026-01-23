Benjamin Kalu urged Alex Otti to join the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

The House of Representatives deputy speaker emphasised political collaboration for the benefit of Abians in the southeast geopolitical zone

Purported friendship influenced Kalu's invitation for Governor Otti to switch parties

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Bende, Abia State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday, January 23, encouraged Alex Otti to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Kalu said the Abia governor, a member of the Labour Party (LP), should team up with the ruling party "because he was one of us."

Benjamin Kalu advises Governor Alex Otti of Abia State to dump the Labour Party for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

Abia: Otti faces call to switch

Speaking at his residence in Bende Local Government Area (LGA), the federal lawmaker said:

"I was asking the governor to join the APC because he was one of us. He was one of those who sprinted his party in this state."

Kalu continued:

"There is collaboration in political movements. There is synergy in political movements. And I felt Abians was isolated when the likes of his brother governors sit down to push for anything that would benefit the southeast. And I said, it would be good for him to come (to the APC).

"Many people don't know that he was my friend before politics. He will be my friend. Moreover, what is wrong in a friend asking his friend, 'come, let's continue from where you started?' What is wrong with that? And like you rightly pointed out, the pressure is there from different quarters."

APC leaders push party membership drive

He added:

"There's nothing wrong if the political party goes about scouting for membership. If I reach out to him and say, 'come and be a member,' just like I reached out to some members.

"In the past, I reached out to Governor Theodore Orji. I said, 'come and be our member'. We kept pushing. Today, he is part of us; he has joined us.

"I think I did what I was supposed to do as a party leader. We are just told to reach out to more people. That's what we are doing."

The X video can be watched below:

Read more on Alex Otti:

Abia: Otti breaks silence on attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Otti’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ukoha Njoku, dismissed claims that the former’s convoy was attacked by gunmen.

Njoku clarified that while an incident occurred, the convoy was not involved and no lives were lost.

Source: Legit.ng