The Nigerian senate has asked security agencies in the country to track bandits flaunting activities on social media

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan demanded action against criminals showcasing giveaways on TikTok

Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio called for urgent measures to combat impunity in Nigeria's security landscape

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The senate on Thursday, June 11, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to track and apprehend bandits and terrorists who openly flaunt their activities on social media platforms.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng by the media team of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, the call followed concerns she raised during the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) on the growing wave of banditry and terrorist attacks in northcentral and other parts of Nigeria.

Senators Godswill Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, lead senate crackdown on bandits operating on TikTok. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

While contributing to the debate, Akpoti-Uduaghan proposed an additional prayer mandating the Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and other relevant security agencies to monitor, track and arrest criminals who openly operate on social media.

The senator lamented that bandits and terrorists had become increasingly emboldened, using social media platforms to showcase their activities and distribute money publicly.

According to her, some criminal elements recently conducted a giveaway on TikTok, allegedly distributing more than N100 million within 30 minutes.

She said:

“Bandits and terrorists who carry out these activities stream them live on their social media handles. Two days ago on TikTok, bandits conducted a giveaway, distributing over N100 million within the space of 30 minutes through their social media handles, especially TikTok."

Natasha demands action against bandits

Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned why security agencies had failed to exploit such digital footprints to identify and arrest those involved.

She added:

“I wonder why the Cybercrime Unit and the Police Force generally cannot track these activities and apprehend them since they are on social media. Therefore, I urge the Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre to track and arrest these individuals."

The prayer was seconded by Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) and received overwhelming support from lawmakers.

Godswill Akpabio urges security agencies to track and arrest bandits flaunting criminal activities on TikTok and other social media platforms. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio orders action against TikTok bandits

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the public display of criminal activities on social media as a direct challenge to the authority of the Nigerian state.

Akpabio said:

“The Department of State Services should be able to track their movements and arrest them because this is a show of impunity, as if there is no law at all."

He argued that the open display of cash and criminal exploits online was intended to ridicule government authority and weaken public confidence in security institutions.

He stated:

“I do not see why we should not have control over the social media space. That idea of showing themselves, showing the cash collected and displaying it is a way of challenging government."

Akpabio urged security agencies and intelligence chiefs to treat the matter as a major national security concern requiring urgent attention.

He said:

“I want the security agencies and heads of security services to see this as a major challenge. Whenever anybody finds such content, bring it to the attention of the Senate, and we shall invite the relevant federal authorities to explain why those people have not been apprehended."

Furthermore, Akpabio stressed the need for accountability and feedback from security agencies after arrests are made.

Akpabio added:

“If they are apprehended, they should also report back so that Nigerians can know that those who openly show their faces while committing crimes are being arrested and prosecuted."

Legit.ng reports that the resolution formed part of the Senate’s broader efforts to tackle worsening insecurity in Kogi state and across Nigeria, with lawmakers renewing calls for stronger intelligence gathering, enhanced surveillance and coordinated operations against criminal groups.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits attack Kogi community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension gripped Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state after suspected bandits killed the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke.

The attackers also abducted students who were preparing to sit for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

A community source described the attack as terrifying. According to him, residents were forced to flee as gunshots echoed across the area.

Source: Legit.ng