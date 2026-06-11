Pastor Ituah Ighodalo delivered an emotional message to Anwuli during the service of songs held in Lagos to honour the memory of her late husband, Alexx Ekubo

The clergyman shared his personal experience of grief to console the grieving widow as he reminded her of God's sustaining grace and praised her remarkable resilience

Family members and devoted Nollywood colleagues gathered at the solemn Lagos ceremony to celebrate the enduring legacy of the talented late movie star

At the service of songs held in Lagos on June 10, 2026, for Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo moved mourners with a touching message and prayers for the late actor’s widow, Anwuli.

The gathering brought together family, friends, and colleagues to honour Ekubo, who passed away on May 11, 2026, after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo comforts Alexx Ekubo’s widow, Anwuli, with touching words during service of songs in Lagos. Photo: pastorituahighodalo/lindaik/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Drawing from his own experience of losing his wife nearly six years earlier around the same period, the cleric assured Anwuli of God’s sustaining grace and strength during this painful season.

Pastor Ighodalo commended Anwuli for her remarkable resilience amid the public mourning, acknowledging the heavy burden she carries while urging her to lean on divine support.

His words reflected a shared understanding of sudden loss, offering solace that many in attendance visibly appreciated.

“In his own infinite way, the spirit of Alexx will live forever in the name of Jesus Christ. My beloved daughter, his wife, Anwuli, you’ve been strong. You’ve been very strong. I want to appreciate you and thank God for your life. I think you need to give Anwuli a round of applause this evening and truly thank God for her.”

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo praises Anwuli’s strength and offers comfort during Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs. Photo: pastorituahighodalo/lindaik/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The clergyman went on to assure Alexx Ekubo's wife that God would turn sorrow into good, drawing from his own loss.

“The Lord will continue to strengthen you, and by his grace, what the devil meant for evil, my Almighty God will turn to good. That’s how God works. And I want to assure you from my own experience, this actually is a bit of a remembrance week for me also. My late wife died around this time six years ago. I see from the programme that Alexx and the widow went to K. Kotso Memorial School. Very, very interesting. The coincidence is phenomenal. And the Lord will comfort you. The Lord will strengthen you because he’s the God of all comfort.”

Alexx Ekubo, celebrated for his roles in Nigerian films and his 2010 Mr Nigeria runner-up title, left behind a legacy in the entertainment industry that endeared him to fans across the country.

The service in Lagos became more than a farewell; it showed the power of faith and community in times of grief.

Watch the video below:

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law paid an emotional tribute to the late actor during his service of songs held in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

She recalled how her family became convinced that Alexx Ekubo was the right person for Anwuli when he came to seek her hand in marriage, describing him as an intentional lover who cared deeply for family and people around him.

The sister-in-law also said Ekubo fulfilled his mission on earth, describing him as a lover of Jesus and adding that anyone who wanted to understand true love only needed to see him and Anwuli together.

Source: Legit.ng