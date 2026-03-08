The Union of Igbo Youths has defended Deputy Speaker Kalu against what it called politically motivated NYSC certificate allegations

The UIY cited "independent NYSC verification" allegedly confirming Kalu's credentials, and challenged accusers to provide counter-evidence

The group warned against using legal bodies for political harassment, urging integrity from the Nigerian Bar Association

Abuja, FCT - The Union of Igbo Youths (UIY) has defended Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, against the allegations regarding his NYSC certificate and Nigerian Law School records.

The UIY dismissed the allegations allegedly raised by the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) as fabricated and politically motivated. It further claimed that the COSEYL was being sponsored by some unnamed politicians.

The Igbo youth group disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, and signed by its national president, Dr Nicholas Nwigwe, and vice president, Dr Ada Stella Okoronkwo. It warned that the era of deploying sponsored voices to undermine the Southeast's rising political figures must end.

Why we are defending Kalu - UIY

The UIY's said its defence of the deputy speaker is based on the outcome of a 2023 NYSC verification exercise.

According to the group, the NYSC conducted a formal and independent investigation into questions surrounding Kalu's certificate and, at its conclusion, issued an official verification letter confirming that the deputy speaker obtained his certificate in full compliance with the NYSC Act.

"A senior NYSC director who participated in the process has since publicly reaffirmed that finding," the UIY claimed.

The group challenged COSEYL to produce a counter-verification document from the NYSC, a letter from the agency's director-general disputing the 2023 findings, or any sworn affidavit from a competent authority backing its claims.

"Because if you cannot and we are absolutely certain you cannot, then COSEYL has done nothing less than defame a serving constitutional officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the statement declared.

Why petitions against Kalu will fail - UIY

The UIY also addressed reports that elements of the same campaign were considering filing a petition against Kalu at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) over his Law School records.

The group dismissed the prospect, insisting the LPDC, which it described as one of Nigeria's most respected regulatory institutions, would not allow itself to become "an instrument of political harassment against a man whose records have already been verified clean."

It called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) leadership and senior legal practitioners to guard the committee's integrity from partisan abuse.

The UIY attributed the allegations against Kalu to political fear rather than genuine accountability concerns. Noting that Kalu had neither declared for the Abia State governorship nor submitted any electoral expression of intent, the group argued that rival interests were moving against him precisely because of his potential.

The union called on Igbo youth organisations, traditional institutions, the media, and security agencies to respectively reject the campaign, demand evidence from COSEYL, and investigate the funding of protest activities targeting the deputy speaker.

NYSC certificate: Another group backs Kalu

In a related development, the South East Progressive Forum dismissed the allegations against Kalu.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 24, the group called on the Nigerian security agencies to fish out those sponsoring the blackmail.

It warned those who are being sponsored to push negative narratives against Kalu on social media, saying no amount of blackmail would derail the deputy speaker from carrying out his good work for the people of Bende Federal Constituency and Nigerians at large.

